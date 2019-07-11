Shelburne Veterinary Hospital grand reopening

The Shelburne Veterinary Hospital has been undergoing major renovations over the last two and a half months. Staff have been operating out of the former Burlington Emergency and Veterinary Specialists office in Williston and will be back in their 3053 Shelburne Road location July 15.

Owner Dr. Liam Bisson, DVM, reports the hospital’s grand reopening celebration will take place July 27, 2 p.m. Clients and community members are invited to take a tour of the renovated office.

In addition, Dr. Bisson announced that Dr. Josephine Raezer, DVM, will join Shelburne Veterinary Hospital.

Dr. Raezer grew up in central Pennsylvania and received her undergraduate degree from Franklin & Marshall College. After completing a year of service for AmeriCorps in Burlington, she fell in love with the area. A recent graduate from the Midwestern University College of Veterinary Medicine located in Phoenix, Ariz., she is excited to be back in Vermont and join the veterinary team at Shelburne Veterinary Hospital.

The facility’s renovation includes an additional exam room and treatment space to allow for more effective operation as a two-vet practice.