Obituary – Denis Anne Verleur, MD

Denis Anne Verleur, MD

1960-2019

Denise Anne Verleur, MD, age 59, of Shelburne, passed away on July 9, 2019 as a result of metastatic breast cancer.

Denise was born on June 15, 1960, in Freeport, N.Y., the daughter of Rosa Wou Verleur (b. Shanghai, China) and Hans Verleur (b. the Netherlands). Denise’s parents met in Hong Kong and moved to the United States in 1957. Denise grew up in New Jersey and Pennsylvania and was the valedictorian of her high school class. She graduated from Lehigh University in 1982, as part of an accelerated six-year combined undergraduate/medical school program, and earned her medical degree in 1984 from the Medical College of Pennsylvania, Drexel University. Denise completed her residency at the University of Vermont Medical Center (formerly Fletcher Allen Health Care), specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. As a first-year attending physician, Denise joined a Washington, D.C. practice, then returned to Vermont to ultimately establish her own practice.

Denise cared deeply about her patients and profession over her 30-year career. In 1989, Denise married Tom Rutz with whom she had two children, Charlotte Rutz and Jack Rutz. Charlotte and Jack were without question Denise’s greatest loves and source of pride. Denise adored being their mother and taught them to be compassionate, curious about the world and to cherish the outdoors. Denise loved hiking, gardening, friends, classical music and traveling.

In addition to her immediate family, Denise is survived by two brothers, Pierce Verleur and Hans Verleur, their partners, and numerous nieces and nephews. Denise was predeceased by her mother in 1978, and Denise’s Chinese aunts and their children became especially beloved to her.

Denise’s family is grateful to so many people who supported her medical care, particularly Paul Unger and his staff.

A memorial gathering for Denise is being planned for later this summer. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Denise’s honor could be made to Planned Parenthood, Dana Farber Cancer Intstitute or Shelburne Farms.

Assisting with arrangements are the directors at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 209 Falls Road, Shelburne, VT.