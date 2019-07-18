Parks & Rec News

Shelburne Parks and Recreation 24th Annual Summer Concert Series

Join us at Shelburne Farms, on Wednesday, July 24, for a great show from Steve Hartmann and his captivating vocals. Set up your lawn chair and blanket, bring a picnic dinner or enjoy food from Shelburne Farms’ concession stand and The Scoop ice cream truck. Kids will love visiting with the animals or dancing on the lawn, and everyone enjoys the great music making this a fun family tradition. Donations are welcome at the entrance gate and directly fund Shelburne Recreation Special Events. A special thanks to our host, Shelburne Farms, and to our concert series sponsor, Almartin Volvo. Call the Rec Department at 985-9551 for last minute updates due to weather. See our website for a complete listing of our summer concerts. www.shelburnevt.org

Basketball Camp: July 22-26

Campers will join camp director Nick Elderton to learn and practice basic fundamental skills each day. They will have fun with friendly games and competitions with an emphasis on teamwork and general knowledge of the game. Participants will receive a t-shirt. Registration is open to kids ages 7 to 11. The camp will run ​from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for $105. The registration deadline has been extended to July 18.

GPS Vermont Soccer Camp: July 22-26

Global Premier Soccer Vermont provides young soccer enthusiasts an opportunity to learn, love and live the game of soccer this summer. For U6 Juniors (ages 4-6 years) we will introduce children to the fundamentals of soccer and our expert staff will take the players through games and exercises, providing players basic soccer skills in a fun and exciting environment. Our half day vacation program ( ages 7-14) is designed around individual development and ball mastery through age appropriate curriculum which will enhance the game for players who are looking to take the next step in their soccer development. Campers are grouped by age and ability. All campers will also receive a GPS VT T-Shirt. Shin guards are encouraged for ages 4-6 years old. Shin guards and cleats are required for ages 7-14. Also, please bring a water bottle, sunscreen and a snack. This camp will be held at the town fields off Athletic Drive. Ages​ ​4-6 years will go from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for a cost of $90. Age ​7-14 years will go from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a cost of $120. The registration deadline has been extended to July 19.

Great Escape Tickets:

There’s still time to plan a fun day at the Great Escape. Stop by the Recreation Department to purchase discounted tickets for $41 each! (a savings of $23.99 off the gate price!) Cash or checks only please. Questions? Call our office at 985-9551.

Find all the details about summer concerts, camps and programs at http://www.shelburnevt.org/160/Parks-Recreation