What’s up with ash trees?

On July 11, the Shelburne Tree Advisory Committee started tagging ash trees in the town center, on School Street, on the Parade Grounds and across from the entrance to the Shelburne Shopping Center to educate and alert the public on how to identify an ash tree and the impending invasion of the emerald ash borer. This is one step in a larger initiative to identify all the ash trees in public spaces and in town rights-of-way as part of an emerald ash borer management plan the committee will be developing this fall.

It is very important to stress that tagging the trees does not mean they will be cut down. As part of the emerald ash borer management plan, guidelines will be outlined for determining which trees should be inoculated to save them and which ones should be taken down.

The Shelburne Tree Advisory Committee is also in the process of planning a community workshop on how to identify ash trees that will be held in August or September.

For more information on the emerald ash borer, please visit the Shelburne Tree Advisory Committee web page, https://www.shelburnevt.org/235/Tree-Advisory-Committee.

If you are interested in volunteering to help with the ash tree inventory or to join the Shelburne Tree Advisory Committee, please call the town clerk’s office, 985-5116, and give them your name.

Jan Gannon,

Secretary Shelburne Tree Advisory Committee