Charlotte preservation expert explains revitalizing landscapes

Patricia O’Donnell, a preservation landscape architect and urban planner, presents “Revitalizing Modern Landscapes for Contemporary Life” Saturday, Aug. 3, at 2 p.m. at the Middlebury town offices.

O’Donnell who founded Heritage Landscapes LLC of Charlotte in 1987, has completed over 500 diverse projects and has earned 89 professional awards.

O’Donnell will address modernist landscape design employing three examples from office preservation projects: Camden Garden Amphitheatre in Maine, by Fletcher Steele; Bath House and Day Camp at the Princeton Community Center in New Jersey, by Louis I. Kahn; and Mellon Square in Pittsburgh, by Simonds and Simonds.

The presentation relates to the Henry Sheldon Museum’s summer exhibit “The Landscape Architecture Legacy of Dan Kiley.” The exhibit and talk are jointly sponsored by the museum and the Cultural Landscape Foundation of Washington, D.C.

O’Donnell, who lives in Charlotte, holds master’s degrees in landscape architecture, with a concentration in behavioral aspects, and in urban planning, with a concentration in historic preservation. She works daily on preservation and appropriate development of valued communities, places, parks and civic spaces in cities across the nation and beyond.

Since 1987, O’Donnell has completed several hundred cultural landscape preservation and sustainability projects with attention to historic character, community engagement, sustainability, environmental quality, handicapped access, education and interpretation.

The American Society of Landscape Architects recently honored O’Donnell and Heritage Landscapes LLC with the prestigious Landscape Architecture Firm Award.

The talk is free for members of either the Sheldon Museum or the Vermont Association of Vermont Landscape Architects, and $5 for the general public. Space is limited; advance reservations are recommended by calling 802-388-2117.