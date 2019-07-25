Golf classic aids veterans

The third annual WARRIORS SOAR Golf Classic takes place Aug.12, 10 a.m., at Cedar Knoll Country Club, 13460 Route 116, Hinesburg. Participants are encouraged to register by Aug. 1.

The event benefits WARRIORS SOAR, a local all-volunteer nonprofit organization supporting disabled combat veterans. The word “soar” in the organization’s name stands for “support, outreach, assistance and recovery.”

“This event is important because it gets the general public and wounded heroes together, outside and active, as well as serving as a fundraiser to support our programs and services,” said Shannon B. Blake, a retired major in the U.S. Army, WARRIORS SOAR founder and board member.

Businesses, teams and individuals are welcome to register for the Golf Classic. In addition, people can sign up to sponsor a veteran to play in the event. Beyond 18 holes of golf, there will be a raffle, silent action, giveaways and awards.

“We need to get our disabled veterans outside of the home and engage with other veterans in health and wellness programs because it saves lives,” Blake said.

Beyond golf, Blake notes that WARRIORS SOAR programs include yoga, hiking, biking, kayaking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, as well as a Boston baseball fantasy camp. This year, a sailing program was added; it takes place at Malletts Bay in Colchester from June through October.

For more information about veterans’ programs and support, and to register for the Golf Classic, visit warriorssoar.org.