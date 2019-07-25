Obituary — Wesley P. Carroll

Wesley P. Carroll, 85, of Burlington died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at UVM Medical Center, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, Dec. 11, 1933, son of James and Florence Carroll. He was raised in Winooski and graduated from Winooski High School.

Together with his wife of 64 years, Betty LaGrow Carroll, they built a life and a business he was proud of. Wes began working in the yard at Rice Lumber Co. in 1954. He quickly moved up the ladder to foreman, dispatcher, and through his hard work and determination, he eventually became the owner.

In 1993, Wes was able to retire from Rice Lumber, passing the business on to his four children who would continue the growth of the business.

After his retirement, Wes and Betty traveled to all 50 states and to many amazing destinations around the world. They spent winters in Venice, Fla., and summers on the lake in Burlington.

Wes was a generous man to his family and friends, welcoming all with a huge smile, handshake, or a hug (“in case you hadn’t had one today”) and sending you off with something, whether it be a book he just finished, a container of his homemade soup, a sweatshirt in case you were cold, or one of his jokes.

Wes gave back to the Shelburne community by volunteering as a Scoutmaster and being a longtime member of the Rotary Club. Additionally, he was proud to serve in the Army National Guard for 15 years.

Wes was a man of many passions: golf, horseshoes, the Red Sox, Neil Diamond, and fishing with his buddy, Walt. His biggest passion was hunting and some of his greatest times were hunting expeditions with his sons and daughter, Shelley, throughout the U.S. and Canada. Although the trips were spectacular, the best memories were made right here in Vermont at the family hunting camp in Roxbury.

Anyone who had the chance to meet Wes was left with an everlasting impression — you meet him once and remember him forever.

Survivors include his wife, Betty; his children, James P. (Paula), Shelley (Bill Baynham), Jay W. (Mary) and David G. (Michelin); his grandchildren, Samantha, Nikos, Angelos, Sean, Carly (Ben Rivard), Jillian (Kevin Womersley), Taylor, Jenna, Wesley, Malina and Kayla; his great-grandchildren, Everett, Arlo, Logan and Finn; his sisters, Nelda and Maureen; and many nieces and nephews.

His siblings Clement, Wanda and Joan died earlier.

Visiting hours were held Wednesday, July 24, at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 25, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Anthony Church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill’s memory can be made to Shelburne Scout Troop 602, in care of Patricia Ireland, treasurer, 138 Southridge Road Shelburne, VT 05482.