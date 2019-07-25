Parks & Rec News

Shelburne Parks and Recreation’s 24th annual summer concert series

Join us at Shelburne Farms on Wednesday, July 31, for a great show featuring Shrimp Tunes ,who wows audiences by playing danceable classic tunes on four separate instruments simultaneously. Set up your lawn chair and blanket, bring a picnic dinner or enjoy food from Shelburne Farms concession stand and The Scoop ice cream truck. Kids will love visiting with the animals or dancing on the lawn, and everyone enjoys the great music, making this a fun family tradition.

Donations are welcome at the entrance gate and directly fund Shelburne Recreation special events. A special thanks to our host, Shelburne Farms; our concert series sponsor is Al Martin Volvo. Call the rec department at 985-9551 for last-minute updates due to weather. See our website for a complete listing of our summer concerts: shelburnevt.org.

Summer concert series finale with fireworks

Tuesday, Aug. 6 (rain date Aug. 7) You won’t want to miss this fabulous evening with fun for everyone. Grab some dinner from one of the delicious food trucks on hand. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and then kick back and listen to your favorite tunes with the Phil Abair Band.

There will be a bounce house for the kids, a visit from the Vermont Teddy Bear Mascot and the evening will be capped off with a brilliant fireworks display. The Vermont Teddy Bear store will be open until 8 p.m. and free tours will be available. Food trucks and picnicking will open at 5 p.m. The concert starts about 7 p.m and lasts until dusk, when the firework show begins.

Donations are welcome at the entrance to support the Special Event Series.

Great Escape Tickets

There’s still time to plan a fun day at the Great Escape! Stop by the recreation department to purchase discounted tickets for $41 each (a savings of $23.99 off the gate price). Cash or checks only, please. Questions? Call our office at 985-9551.

Find all the details about our Summer Concerts, Camps and Programs at shelburnevt.org/160/parks-recreation.