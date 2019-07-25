Shelburne poet marks 100 years

MARGERY SHARP

Close friends and her church family gathered Sunday, July 21, at Shelburne’s Trinity Episcopal Church to celebrate Jean L. Connor’s 100th birthday.

At age 89, she published her first book of poetry, titled “A Cartography of Peace” (Passager Books). At Sunday’s celebration, she read a poem from the book, and a reception in her honor was held in the church activity center.

Jean Connor was born in Newton, Iowa, graduated from Middlebury College and attended Columbia University School of Library Science. She pursued a career in library service in Rochester and Albany, N.Y., eventually becoming director of library development for the New York State Library.

Connor was born in 1919, one year after the signing of the Armistice to end the World War I. She was a child when women were granted the vote and was 10 when the Wall Street Crash of 1929 occurred.

She lived through the Great Depression in the 1930s and World War II. Her life has spanned the discovery of penicillin, establishment of the United Nations, the Korean and Vietnam wars, the resignation of President Richard Nixon in disgrace, and many technological advances in communication, medicine, air travel and the moment in 1969 when man walked on the moon.