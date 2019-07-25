Shelburne Police Log

45 directed patrols

29 traffic violations

23 miscellaneous complaints

9 medical calls with transport

5 burglar alarms

4 911 hang-ups

3 agency assists

3 erratic driver complaints

3 welfare checks

3 medical calls no transport

2 minor motor vehicle accidents

2 commercial vehicle inspections

1 false fire alarm

1 loose dog

June 8

9:11 a.m. Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive reported a person had come into the store in violation of a trespass order. Police are investigating.

9:26 p.m. Car vs. deer on Spear Street near Kwiniaska Golf Course; the driver was unhurt. Police filed a report for insurance purposes.

June 10

8:43 a.m. Almartin Volvo on Executive Drive reported damage occurred in the parking lot during the weekend. The driver was identified and interviewed, but police found no criminal intent. A report was filed for insurance purposes.

11:35 a.m. A dispute over property was reported at North Star Motel on Shelburne Road. Police cited Wesley Cruikshank, age 30 and homeless, to Vermont Superior Court on a charge of unlawful mischief.

1:15 p.m. A sexual assault was reported on Shelburne Road. After initial investigation, police sent the case to the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations.

4:31 p.m. A suspicious vehicle with two people lying underneath it was reported at Executive and Northside drives. The people were trying to repair a mechanical problem.

June 11

7:11 a.m. Two delivery trucks crashed in a minor accident at Shelburne Shopping Park. Police filed a report for insurance purposes.

9:14 a.m. Town staff turned in two bicycles left at Davis Park for several weeks.

12:06 p.m. An erratic driver on Route 7 in Charlotte, near Church Hill Road, turned out to be having a medical emergency. Shelburne Rescue took the driver to UVM Medical Center.

12:59 p.m. Police handled a juvenile problem at Davis Park at the request of town park staff.

2:28 p.m. An individual reported a dispute with a road construction worker on Falls Road. Police interviewed those involved and took appropriate enforcement action.

8:27 p.m. After a traffic stop on Shelburne Road, Justin Sweeney, 38, of Williston was charged with driving under the influence and driving after license suspension.

June 12

3:05 p.m. A construction worker on Falls Road and Mount Philo Road was struck with the mirror of a passing vehicle. The worker declined medical assistance.

4:30 p.m. Illegal dumping was reported behind a vacant business on Shelburne Road. Police are investigating.

4:41 p.m. Police were assigned to work at a concert at Shelburne Museum.

7:30 p.m. After police got a tip, they took Tyler Branon, 29, of Winooski into custody at the Countryside Motel on Shelburne Road. An arrest warrant had been issued for Branon, who was held at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility until his court date.

9:41 p.m. Police mediated a dispute between an individual and a former employer at Shelburne Shopping Park.

9:59 p.m. At least three people received minor injuries in a fight at a concert at Shelburne Museum. Donald Reed, 39, of Holyoke, Mass., was charged with simple assault.

June 13

1:09 a.m. A caller on Covington Lane said a loud, continuous noise was keeping her awake. Police found the noise appeared to be coming from a tractor working nearby.

5:56 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported in a wooded area along Harbor Road. The driver, who worked nearby, was on break.

11:02 p.m. A one-car rollover crash at Dorset Street and Barstow Road sent a driver to UVM Medical Center and resulted in a drunken-driving charge. Police, fire and rescue responded. A Chevrolet Cruze driven by Gunnar Bevilacqua, 24, of Essex struck a utility pole and rolled over. He was taken to the hospital, treated and released, and was cited into court on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

June 14

12:43 p.m. Village Mobil reported a dispute involving a former employee. Officers attempted to mediate the dispute. No charges were filed.