Crash slows traffic, one driver hurt

On Sunday, July 28, at 4:50 p.m., Shelburne Police, Fire and Rescue responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Shelburne Road, south of Marsett Road.

Police said that a tractor-trailer operated by Charles Gebo, 45, of Vergennes was headed north when it hit a Toyota Tacoma driven by Joshua Decatur, 25, of South Hero, and pushed the Toyota into a stopped car operated by Daniel Euber, 50, of Bristol.

Traffic was slowed to one lane as rescue crews attended to the victims. Decatur was taken to UVM Medical Center for apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

Everyone was wearing seatbelts, and alcohol did not factor into the crash. An investigation is continuing.