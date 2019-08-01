Aug. 2, 5-7:30 p.m. Shelburne Museum, 6000 Shelburne Road

Shelburne Museum invites you to celebrate summer and the farm families who own Cabot. Live music by Copilot (above), a retro-pop group from Boston. Rebecca Foster and University of Vermont Professor Emeritus Frank Owen will read from artist Harold Weston’s writing. Foster is the artist’s granddaughter and head of the Harold Weston Foundation. Picnicking, lawn games and food trucks. Entire museum campus open and free to all. shelburnemuseum.org. 6000 Shelburne Road, Shelburne.

COMMUNITY

Rooted in Vermont

“Field-to-Fork: Wild Food Cooking Series”

Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department – Vermont Farm-to-Plate Network program.

• Aug. 7: Ilsley Public Library, Middlebury.

• Aug.14: City Market, South End campus, Burlington.

Free. Register: vtfishandwildlife.com or nicole.meier@vermont.gov.

Vermont Open Farm Week

Aug. 9-15: Fifth annual. Visit unique farms. Activities and costs vary (milking cows and goats, harvesting vegetables, collecting eggs, tastings, etc.) 434-2000, diginvt.com/vtopenfarm, vtopenfarm@vermontfresh.net

BURLINGTON

The Intervale Center

Summervale

Aug. 1, Thursdays through Aug. 29: 5:30-8 p.m. 16th annual. Free admission. Local food and music festival, children’s activities. Cash only event. No pets or alcohol. Limited parking. intervale.org/summervale 180 Intervale Road.

Burlington City Arts Festival of Fools

Aug. 2-4: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. All ages, busking and street performance festival, including Cimarrón, Dan Deacon, FLiP, Flyin Hawaiian, Giri and Uma Peters, Kilted Colin, Lakou Mizik, NANDA, Red Trousers, Sara Twister, Tic & Tac, and the Waterbombs. vtfools.org. Church St.

American Heart Association

CycleNation

Aug 15: 4:30-8:30 p.m. 5 p.m. welcome. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cycling. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Celebration. First relay-style stationary cycling event in Vermont. cyclenation.org/Burlington, nancy.luke@heart.org Waterfront Park, 20 Lake St.

CHARLOTTE

The Clemmons Family Farm

• Through fall 2019: “To Sing of Common Things: Making a Way Out of No Way”

• Aug. 4: 4-5:30 p.m. Rajnii Eddins, “Their Names Are Mine.” Free.

African-American and African Diaspora arts and culture community-building and creative placemaking programs. 765-560-5445, clemmonsfamilyfarm.org, 2190 Greenbush Road.

HINESBURG

Hinesburg Pop-Up Park!

Aug. 3: 4-7 p.m. Let local officials know what you’d like to see in a village park. Food, games, music, art, seating. On the green behind the police station. 802-482-4216, mgordon@gmavt.net, bit.ly/hinesburgpopup.

Warriors S.O.A.R. Golf Classic

Aug. 12: 10 a.m. Third annual. Fundraiser for local nonprofit providing support, outreach, assistance, recovery to veterans (warriorsoar.org). classy.org/event/3rd-annual-warriors-soar-golf-classic/e234670?preview=true. Cedar Knoll Country Club, 13460 Route 116.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Guardians of Peace and Planet Demonstration against F-35s

Attendees of all ages are invited to make personal shields with various messages and to come dressed as “alternative” super heroes of their own making/imagination. Contact Marguerite Adelman at madel51353@aol.com or 518-561-3939. facebook.com/events/499371287476138.

• Aug. 3: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free shield and protest sign making workshop. Cardboard and arts and crafts supplies available. Bring your own supplies to help out. Shaw’s, 570 Shelburne Road.

• Aug. 4: 4-6 p.m. Demonstration. Burlington International Airport, Airport Drive and Patrick St.

ST. ALBANS

Sunflower Festival

Aug. 2-4: The City and Town of St. Albans, the Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Scott Magnan’s Farm join forces to launch the St. Albans Sunflower Festival. Two lots, at Industrial Park and along the Georgia shoreline, are planted with thousands of sunflowers for visiting, touring and photos. Tours $3 per person to help cover the cost of seeding. Live music in the evening. For other events and info: facebook.com/St-Albans-Sunflower-Festival-2215652078500527.

Aug. 5, 6:30-8 p.m. Shelburne Farms, 116 Harbor Road, Shelburne

Shelburne Farms Educator Cat Parrish holding Chapin, a barred owl, one of Outreach for Earth Stewardship’s wild ambassadors at last year’s Shelburne Farm’s Summer Campfire. Enjoy sitting around a campfire on a warm summer evening, fun activities and a visit from a live owl. A family program recommended for ages 5 and up. Registration required. Member: $5/person, non-member: $6/person. shelburnefarms.org/calendar.

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

Little Umbrella: Art Curation

Union Station Gallery

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through August: James Vogler, abstract oil paintings. 1 Main St.

The Gallery at Main Street Landing

Aug. 2: 5-8 p.m. Artist reception. Kara Torres, “Myopia;” Ben Balcom, film: “The Sequence of Years. mainstreetlanding.com; 391-4083, 60 Lake St.

MIDDLEBURY

Museum of Art

To Aug. 11: Overbrook Gallery. “Being There: Photographs by James P. Blair, National Geographic Society;” “Collecting for the Middlebury College Museum of Art,” 50 works, one from each year. 443-3168, middlebury.edu/arts. 72 Porter Field Road.

Vermont Folklife Center

Vision & Voice Gallery

Through summer 2019: “Ice Shanties: Fishing, People & Culture.” M-F: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. ADA accessible, first floor, rear entrance, 88 Main St. 388-4964, vermontfolklifecenter.org

KIDS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts Center

Family Art Saturday

Aug. 24, (4th Saturday of the month): 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Drop-in. Create original work inspired by BCA’s current exhibitions. Free and open to the public. 865-7166, burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.

Flynn – Free Family Saturdays

10-11 a.m. Free. Pre-registration required. flynncenter.org Flynn Lobby,

153 Main St.

ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

• Aug. 7: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Happy Birthday, Champ! Stories, games, music, cake.

• Aug. 31: 12:30-4 p.m. Archaeology Adventures; with archaeologist and potter, Charlie Paquin. Native American pottery construction. Free with admission or membership. 864-1848, echovermont.org

1 College St.

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

Mother Up! Burlington

Third Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. Mother Up! is a project of 350VT bringing together families to talk about the tough realities of climate change and to participate in the transition to a healthier and safer world. Meeting location rotates to different homes. Contact maeve@350vt.org for more information.

Champlain Valley Prostate Cancer Support Group

Second Tuesday: 6-7:30 p.m. General discussion and sharing among survivors, those beginning or rejoining the battle, wives, partners, etc. Refreshments. Mary L. Guyette RN, MS, ACNS-BC, 274-4990, vmary@aol.com. Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave.

NAMI Support Group

Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery support group, facilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s experiences, share coping strategies, and offer mutual encouragement and understanding. Free. namivt.org. Saint Paul’s Cathedral, 2 Cherry St.

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ages 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

RSVP Bone Builders

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10-11 a.m. Fight osteoporosis, improve balance. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Vermont, taught by trained volunteer instructors. Free. No registration required. Katharine Stockman, kastockman@aol.com Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Group

Second Tuesdays of the month. 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Road.

Radio Amateurs of Northern VT

Second Tuesday of month. 7 p.m. Anyone interested in ham radio welcome. Meets every second Tuesday of the month. Refreshments. Mitch, 879-6589, ranv.org. Wheeler House, 1100 Dorset St.

MUSEUMS

ADDISON

DAR John Strong Mansion Museum

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Guided tours through Labor Day. 1796 home; five generations of the Strong family. Vermont Daughters of the American Revolution; special tours by appointment. $5 adults, $3 seniors and students, $10 family. 6656 VT-17W. 759-2309, johnstrongmansion.org.

6656 Vt. Route 17 W.

BURLINGTON

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum

Open daily to Oct. 31: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Last tour 3 p.m. $10, $6 students age 5 to 17; under 5 free. 865-4556, ethanallenhomestead.org. 1 Ethan Allen Homestead.

Fleming Museum

University of Vermont

$3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 & under free. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 12-4 p.m. uvm.edu/~fleming/. 61 Colchester Ave.

FERRISBURGH

Rokeby Museum

Current: “Free & Safe: The Underground Railroad in Vermont,” multi-media exhibit.

• Through Oct. 27: “Amassed and Up-ended: Decoding the Legacy of Stuff.” Objects, artworks, and documents from four generations of the Robinson family who lived at Rokeby from 1793 to 1961.

• Aug. 18: 35th annual Pie & Ice Cream Festival; string music by the Meatpackers and the Fiddleheads.

• Aug. 24: ArtRokeby, a festival of art and artmaking.

• Aug. 24-Oct. 17: “Structure,” exploration of the built environment.

Guided Tours: Friday to Monday and by appointment. Daily Daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 27. 90-acre historic site. 877-3406, rokeby.org. 4334 Route 7.

MIDDLEBURY

The Henry Sheldon Museum

Summer exhibit: “The Landscape Architecture Legacy of Dan Kiley.”

Through July: Hidden Treasure Series. Archivist Eva Garcelon-Hart discusses unique crystoleum photographic portrait (ivorytype) of Joseph Battell (1839-1915), philanthropist, Morgan horse breeder.

Museum: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday (to Oct. 13) noon-5 p.m.

Research Center: Thursday & Friday, 1-5 p.m. Museum: $5 adults; $3 age 6 to18, $4.50 seniors, $12 family; $5 Research Center. 388-2117, henrysheldonmuseum.org. One Park St.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

• To Aug. 25: Harold Weston (1894-1972): Freedom in the Wilds; the “Thoreau of the Adirondacks.” American modernist painter and social activist. Early Adirondack views, 1920-1923; selections from the Stone Series, 1968-1972, and ephemera.

• To Oct. 20: William Wegman: Outside In

Pizzagalli Center, 985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org. 6000 Shelburne Road.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts

Free Summer Concerts

12:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday through Aug. 28

• Aug. 2: Nicholas Edward Williams

• Aug. 7: Moose Crossing

• Aug. 9: Zeichner Trio

• Aug. 14: John Emil

• Aug. 16: Bessette Quartet

• Aug. 21: Jenni Johnson and the Jazz Junketeers

• Aug. 23: AliT

• Aug. 28: Dayna Kurtz

burlingtoncityarts.org. Lower Church St. near City Hall.

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Recreation Department

Classical Performances

Aug. 8: 7 p.m. Two evenings of classical music, lawn-chair libations and summer sunsets at the Charlotte Town Beach. Free concert, beach parking fees, a pass-the-hat donation for the musicians. 1371 Lake Road.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

34th Annual Carillon Series

• Aug. 2: 6 p.m. Elena Sadina, Instructor, Middlebury College Russian School; Royal Carillon School, Mechelen, Belgium.

• Aug. 9: 6 p.m. Austin Ferguson, Plummer Carillon, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.

• Aug. 16: 3 p.m. George Matthew Jr., Middlebury College and Norwich University.

Free. 443-3168, go.middlebury.edu/carillon In and around Mead Memorial Chapel, 75 Hepburn Road.

Mahaney Arts Center

Multi-media Concert

Aug. 7: 7 p.m. Middlebury college music faculty Diana and Emory Fanning, and Dieuwke Davydov, will be joined by Grammy-nominated flutist Karen Kevra of Cornwall for a concert celebrating the closing of James P. Blair’s “Being There” exhibit at the Middlebury College Museum of Art. Free, open to the public. museum.middlebury.edu. Robison Concert Hall, 72 Porter Field Road.

SHELBURNE

Bread & Butter Farm

Scrag Mountain Music

Aug. 8: 7:30 p.m. Music by Eve Beglarian, Jessica Meyer, Evan Premo, Mary Bonhag. “Come as you are, pay what you can;” donations collected at intermission. Space limited: reservations: scragmountainmusic.org. 200 Leduc Farm Road.

OUTDOORS

Local Motion

Island Line Bike Ferry

Through Sept. 2: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Local Motion, Vermont’s statewide advocate for active transportation, vibrant communities and safe streets, operates ferry seven days a week that links the Island Line Trail, a popular bike path, to the Champlain Islands. Round trip: $8 adults, $5 youth 7-17, free 6 & under. localmotion.org.

Green Mountain Bicycle Club Day Touring Rides

Rides begin 15 minutes after meeting. Under 18 need signed parental waiver. Helmets required. Visit thegmbc.com for more info or contact ride leader.

• Aug. 4: Meandres et Beaux Villages. 8:45 a.m. A tour of pretty villages – a 60-mile ride across the Canadian border. Bring your passport or required customs documents. Stop in Mystic for brunch. About 4 miles of dirt and a couple of hills. Meet at Highgate Elementary School, I-89 north to exit 21 in Swanton. Leader: George Thabault, 598-3409, gthabault@gmail.com.

• Aug. 11: Covered Bridges of Franklin & Lamoille Counties. 8:45 a.m. The hilly 41-mile loop goes through Eden and Johnson, while the 55-mile ride passes more covered bridges in Montgomery Center, returning through Bakersfield. Meet at Jeffersonville Fish and Wildlife Access. Leader: Phyl Newbeck, 899-2908, phyl@together.net.

Green Mountain Club Hike Outings

Join the Burlington section of the Green Mountain Club. Contact specific hike leader for meetup time and location. Free. For more information and hikes: gmcburlington.org.

• Aug. 10: Mystery hike. Moderate hike. Leader: Wes Volk, wesvolk@gmail.com.

• Aug. 11: Mt. Abraham and Lincoln Peak. Lincoln Gap and head north to Mt. Abraham, then on to the observation platform on Lincoln. Moderate-difficult hike. Moderate pace. 6.8 miles. 1600’ elevation gain. Leader: Jill George, jillghiker@gmail.com.

BURLINGTON

Fifth Annual Farmer Olympics

NOFA-VT

Aug. 6: 4-8 p.m. Teams of farmers from all over Vermont will compete in a wide range of events designed to test the farmers’ field skills and teamwork. Dinner from the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont mobile pizza oven will be provided for all participating farmers. All are invited to watch as a spectator and enjoy dinner by donation. nofavt.org. 282 Intervale Road.

Burlington Garden Club

Last Summer Garden Tour

Aug. 15: 10 a.m. Atrium Gardens (living roofs) at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Park in hospital parking lot. Atrium Gardens are outside the Atrium Café located in the main lobby area, level 3. RSVP Mary Scollins. bgcvt.org. 111 Colchester Ave.

COLCHESTER

Halfmoon Cove Natural Community Walk

Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department

Aug. 6, 5-7 p.m., Rain date Aug. 7. A free biologist-led educational walk with State Lands Ecologist Bob Zaino. The lower Winooski River supports a unique and intriguing ecosystem that includes floodplain forests with their tall arching trees, wet swamps and flooded marshes. A moderate walk on flat ground but requires walking off-trail and across wet ground. Waterproof boots recommended. Register at vtfishandwildlife/calendar. 670 Heineburg Drive.

MILTON

Forests, Trees and Firewood: A Campfire Talk and Tree Walk

Aug. 7: 7 p.m. Milton Historical Society hosts a talk about outdoor natural history by Chittenden County Forester Ethan Tapper. How to ID trees, history of local forestry and wood-based industry, how to make a campfire. All ages. miltonvthistory.org. 13 School St.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Burlington Garden Club Community Garden Volunteer Work Program

Aug. 3, Sept. 7: 9-11 a.m. Help maintain the four gardens in the Vermont Garden Park: All–American, Cottage, Butterfly, and Grandma and Grandpa Gardens. Bring small garden tools and gloves. 615-390-9965, djvanmullen@gmail.com. 1100 Dorset St.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Congressman John Lewis & Andrew Aydin “March Trilogy”

The Vermont Humanities Council welcomes Congressman John Lewis and his “March Trilogy” co-author Andrew Aydin to the Flynn Center Oct. 7 to discuss their transformative and award-winning graphic novels. “March: Book One” is the Vermont Reads choice for 2019. Free.

• Aug. 2: Free tickets for the event are available on the Flynn website. flynncenter.org. Visit the website on that date for best chance at securing these popular tickets. 4-ticket limit.

• Oct. 7: 7:30-9 p.m. A visit with Congressman John Lewis and Andrew Aydin.

Flynn MainStage, 153 Main St.

ESSEX

Essex Community Historical Society

Tales and Treasures of Essex

• Aug. 14: 7 p.m. The War Before the War – Radical Abolition in Antebellum America. A new wave of antislavery thinking swept the country in the 1830s as some churches demanded immediate emancipation of slaves and equal rights for free blacks. Jane Williamson, former director of Rokeby Museum, presents the thinking, strategies and tactics of these abolitionists, compares their efforts with those of earlier abolitionists, and explores their impact on American society. A Vermont Humanities Council Speakers Bureau event. Free and open to the public. Memorial Hall, 5 Towers Road.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College Museum of Art

Aug. 2: 1 p.m. Join long standing National Geographic photographer Jim Blair in the gallery for a talk that coincides with the museum’s current exhibit of his work. 443-3168, middlebury.edu/arts. 72 Porter Field Road.

Middlebury Town Offices

Landscape architect Patricia O’Donnell

Aug. 3: 2 p.m. O’Donnell, preservation landscape architect and urban planner, presents “Revitalizing Modern Landscapes for Contemporary Life: Fletcher Steele, Louis I. Kahn, Simonds and Simonds.” $5 general public, Sheldon Museum members and Vermont Association of Vermont Landscape Architects members free. Space limited, advance reservations recommended: 388-2117. henrysheldonmuseum.org. 77 Main St.

THEATER

RIPTON

Bread Loaf Acting Ensemble

“All’s Well That Ends Well”

Aug. 4: 8 p.m. This year’s annual summer production is a Shakespeare’s classic, directed by Stephen Thorne. Free tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, call 802-443-2771. Patrons may leave a message with ticket requests, and calls will be returned to confirm. Limit four tickets per caller. Bread Loaf Campus, Burgess Meredith Little Theatre, VT Rt. 125.

WAITSFIELD

Valley Players

“On Golden Pond”

Aug. 2-18: Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m. 40th anniversary season. valleyplayers.com, 583-1674, 4254 Main St.