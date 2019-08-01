Luckett Cox, Pierce wed

Dan Cox and Casey Blanchard of Shelburne announced the recent marriage of their daughter, Julia Luckett Cox, to Nicholas Pierce, son of Bridget Pierce and the late Donald Pierce of Hoosick Falls, N.Y. on June 22, 2019.

The ceremony and subsequent celebration was held at their family property in South Hero, Vt. Sara Kassel, of Shelburne, stood as Julia’s best woman, and Dan Flynn and Kevin Casey, of Boston, served as Nick’s best men. Mark Cline Lucey, a teacher at Vermont Commons School and friend of the bride and groom, officiated their ceremony.

A native Vermonter, Julia is a professional photographer, specializing in wedding photography and work with nonprofits. She is a graduate of Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and of the Vermont Commons School. Nicholas is a librarian at the University of Vermont Dana Medical Library. Like Julia, he is also a graduate of Skidmore College, and he earned a master’s degree at SUNY Albany in information science.

Julia and Nicholas will live in Burlington, Vt., starting this fall with their beloved dog, Zhivago.