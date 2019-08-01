Parks & Rec News

Last call for fall soccer registrations

The Shelburne Recreation Soccer league is for students entering grades 1-6 in the fall. The deadline is Friday Aug. 9. Registrations received after Aug. 9 will be placed on a wait list. The fee is $55.

A uniform shirt is required. Be sure to order a uniform shirt when registering if your child does not already have one from last year. The uniform fee is $25.

Volunteer coaches are also needed. This program is run by volunteer coaches and we need your help. Please fill out the volunteer section on the registration form. Training is provided for coaches and referees.

Summer Concert Series Finale with fireworks

The final concert in the series will be held at Vermont Teddy Bear Tuesday, Aug. 6 (rain date is Wednesday, Aug. 7).

Food trucks on hand include Shelburne Vineyard, The Scoop Ice Cream, Sisters of Anarchy Ice Cream, Sausage Shack, Baba’s Tacos and Pizza Papillo. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and then kick back and listen to your favorite tunes with the Phil Abair Band.

Bounce house for the kids, a visit from the Vermont Teddy Bear mascot and the evening will be capped off with a fireworks display. Free factory tours. Food trucks and picnicking will open at 5 p.m., and the concert starts about 7 p.m.

Donations are welcome at the entrance to support the special event series.

Great Escape tickets

There’s still time to plan a fun day at the Great Escape. Stop by the Recreation Department to purchase discounted tickets for $41 each.

Cash or checks only please. Questions? Call our office at 985-9551.

Find all the details about our parks and programs at shelburnevt.org.