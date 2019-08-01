Public input sought on clean water projects

As Vermont prepares to significantly increase the funds available for clean water projects, the state’s Clean Water Board is reaching out to Vermonters, asking them to weigh in on the best way to allocate funds.

Public input will help the Clean Water Board make its budget recommendation, representing approximately $33 million of the $50 million anticipated to be available for water quality projects in 2021. Clean water funding supports municipalities, farmers and others implementing priority projects to improve water quality in Vermont’s lakes, rivers and wetlands.

“We’ve identified four priority areas for clean water projects: stormwater runoff from developed lands including parking lots and roads, agricultural conservation practices, natural resources restoration and wastewater treatment infrastructure,” said Julie Moore, Agency of Natural Resources Secretary.

The board is accepting comments through Sept. 6. The easiest way to provide feedback is via the board’s eight-question online questionnaire available at surveymonkey.com/r/CWFSFY21.

A public hearing will be held Thursday, Aug. 22, 10 a.m., in the Winooski Room, National Life Building in Montpelier.