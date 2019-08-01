Shelburne Police Log

85 traffic violations

83 directed patrols

47 miscellaneous complaints

16 medical calls

9 minor vehicle crashes

3 agency assists

6 burglar alarms

2 loose dogs

5 false fire alarms

4 erratic motorist complaints

2 property damage complaints

2 accidental 911 hang-ups

2 barking dog complaints

1 car seat installation

1 welfare check

1 unsecured business

1 commercial vehicle inspection

June 15

1:52 a.m. Police located an intoxicated man walking along Falls Road. An officer gave him a ride to his destination and left him with a responsible adult.

11:05 a.m. Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive reported a theft. Police responded and arrested Sabina Parent, age 44 of Hinesburg, and charged her with retail theft.

2:35 p.m. Police, fire and rescue responded to Harbor Road where a tree was down on power lines. A Green Mountain Power crew was called to remove it.

June 16

1:49 a.m. Police were called to Point View Drive where a resident reported an unknown man was outside honking a horn. Police determined it was an Uber driver at the wrong address.

June 17

6:59 a.m. One driver was taken to UVM Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Shelburne Road. Police, fire and rescue responded.

7:16 a.m. Police took a report from a resident in Northern Heights on Irish Hill Road about a vehicle causing damage to their property.

June 18

12:18 p.m. Kinney Drugs reported an individual panhandling outside the business. The person was gone when police arrived.

3:53 p.m. Police assisted with a disabled vehicle partially blocking the intersection of Shelburne Road and Falls Road until it was removed by a wrecker.

5:07 p.m. Police served an abuse prevention order to an individual on Nashville Road.

6:13 p.m. No one was injured when a car hit a tree on Dorset Street at Haytumble Road. Police, fire and rescue responded.

June 19

9:09 a.m. Police assisted St. Johnsbury Police with a death notification to an individual on Birch Road.

11:49 a.m. Police responded to multiple 911 calls from a home on Pine Haven Shores Road. The calls were from a faulty emergency pendant. Officers assisted the individual in resetting the alarm.

6:20 p.m. A cell phone found on Shelburne Road and Harrington Avenue was left with dispatch and was returned to its owner.

6:30 p.m. Police checked out a report of a suspicious man trying to get into vehicles at Wright House on Harrington Avenue but they did not find the person.

8:00 p.m. A police officer checked on smoke coming from near the LaPlatte Bridge on Shelburne Road and found several individuals with an unpermitted fire under the bridge. They agreed to put the fire out.

June 20

3:45 p.m. An individual dropped off a wallet with dispatch that they found at Shelburne Shopping Park. It was returned to its owner.

11:39 p.m. Police noticed several people preparing to camp in the Bay Park access area where camping is not allowed. They left when told of the regulation.

June 21

2:35 p.m. Police were called to a business on Shelburne Road where a man was sleeping outside. Police found the individual to be intoxicated and took him to detox.

9:04 p.m. Police were called to Harbor Place for a report of a man creating a disturbance. He left before police arrived, but police later found him and warned him not to trespass at that location.

June 22

1:49 a.m. At a traffic stop on Webster Road, police charged driver Aubree Trombley, age 24 of Killington, with Driving Under the Influence, Careless/Negligent Operation and Attempting to Elude. After processing, he was transported to detox.

7:33 a.m. Fire, Rescue and Police responded to Bay Plaza for smoke in the building. Charlotte Fire and UVM Rescue also were dispatched. The source of the smoke was located, and the hazard was removed. No one was hurt.

8:30 a.m. A Shelburne Police officer located two wanted persons on Shelburne Road in South Burlington. Nicole Preston, age 37 of Burlington, and George Williams, age 50 of Winooski, were both arrested on active warrants and lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

9:06 a.m. A resident on Hedgerow Drive reported a vehicle stolen overnight. Police later recovered the vehicle in Huntington. Investigation is continuing.

9:17 a.m. An individual came into the police station to request a welfare check on two children in a vehicle near Church Street and Falls Road. Police located the vehicle and a parent and addressed the issue.

11:49 a.m. Police located an individual at Harbor Place on Shelburne Road who was wanted on an arrest warrant. Jessica Elder, age 33 of South Burlington, was taken into custody and lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

12:43 p.m. Police assisted with asking an individual to leave Harbor Place.

June 23

10:45 a.m. At a traffic stop on Meach Island Road, police were notified of an individual at another location threatening self-harm. Police and Rescue responded and evaluated the person who was left in the care of a family member.

11:40 a.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police were called in Inn Road at Shelburne Farms for an injured bicyclist who was taken to UVM Medical Center.

11:48 p.m. Police responded to North Star Motel for a report of a domestic assault. Jason Robinson, age 40 of Rutland, was arrested, charged with first-degree aggravated domestic assault and violation of conditions of release; he was lodged at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

June 24

11:13 a.m. Police responded to a family fight on Nashville Road. No charges were filed.

1:06 p.m. Police went to Davis Park on School Street where Recreation Department staff said they had an ongoing problem with youngsters skateboarding on recently resurfaced tennis courts. Police located the individuals and spoke with them as well as at least one of their parents.

2:04 p.m. Police, fire and rescue responded to a motorcycle crash at Summerfield and Shelburne-Hinesburg Road. Thom Byrne, 25 of Hinesburg, was headed westbound when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road. He was taken to UVM Medical Center for minor injuries.

3:08 p.m. Police are investigating an incident on Shelburne Road where a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

5:08 p.m. Police filed a theft report and are investigating an incident on Shelburne Road where a property owner reported that someone had been staying in a vacant home they owned. Police cleared the home, noted evidence, and found items had been taken.

7:25 p.m. Police helped mediate a dispute at North Star Motel on Shelburne Road.

June 25

2:55 p.m. Police, fire and rescue responded to Maple Leaf Lane were lines were down in the roadway. Utility crews were notified to resolve the issue.

5:08 p.m. Police helped mediate a dispute in a parking lot on Henry Street.

June 26

9:06 a.m. Police helped mediate a dispute between an individual and their former employer on Shelburne Road.

3:05 p.m. Police checked out a report of a man apparently having difficulty riding a bicycle on Shelburne Road near Lower Webster Road. They found the cyclist was intoxicated and took him to detox.

5:08 p.m. Police went to Wright House on Harrington Avenue for a report of an individual threatening self-harm. Police spoke with the woman, offered appropriate services, and left her with a responsible adult.

5:53 p.m. Police mediated a dispute at North Star Motel on Shelburne Road.

8:00 a.m. Police took a report of a vehicle crash with a deer earlier on Vermont Route 116 at Pond Road. The driver was not hurt.

7:41 p.m. Police went to Harbor Place to locate an individual wanted on an arrest warrant. Alexander Kidd, age 41 of Burlington, was taken into custody and lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

June 27

8:46 a.m. A Shelburne Police officer addressed a driver’s education class at Champlain Valley Union High School.

8:58 a.m. Police were unsuccessful in locating a woman reportedly hitchhiking along Shelburne Road at Cynosure Drive and attempting to get into a vehicle.

June 28

1:45 p.m. Police were called to Shelburne Museum for a report of a dog in a hot vehicle and possibly in distress. Police removed the dog and located the owners to address the situation.