Vachon graduates from Clerks’ Institute

Shelburne Town Clerk Diana Vachon recently completed her third year of studies to graduate from the New England Municipal Clerks’ Institute and Academy at Plymouth (N.H.) State University.

Year three is the final year of the institute program, continuing its emphasis on public relations, parliamentary procedure, decision-making, personal development, management, computers, public speaking and professionalism.

The only program of its kind in the country, completion of it entitles graduates to apply for the International Institute of Municipal Clerks’ Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC) designation. Over 500 cities and towns have sent clerks to the academy over its 45-year history.

Vachon is applying to become a certified Vermont clerk through the Vermont Municipal Clerk and Treasurers Association.

Vachon was first elected as Shelburne’s town clerk in March 2017 and elected again for a three-year term March 2018.

“I bring good skills and life experience to the town clerk’s office, but no one goes to school to become a town clerk,” said Vachon. “I continue to learn and grow, because it’s important for us to have strong compassionate public leaders, who can help our communities learn and grow as we navigate the challenges of today to create a better future for all of us.

“I am honored to be a part of this process, supporting and serving my fellow Shelburne residents.”