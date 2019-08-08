On the boardwalk

The trail to the LaPlatte Crossing footbridge in Shelburne is notoriously wet every spring, so Dave King led an effort to install a boardwalk through the floodplain. The boardwalk was designed in conjunction with a wetland ecologist at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, and on July 27 a crew hauled the materials and tools to the trail. Helping out were Dave King, Bill Allard, Charlie Montgomery, Colin Hunt, Roger, Betsy and Cari Howland, Kevin, Kate and Ryan Boehmcke, and Alison and Joplin James. Information about the trail project, the LaPlatte Crossing footbridge and how to support the effort is at laplattecrossing.blogspot.com.