Scout project lights up crossing

Photo by Lee Krohn

“This is a big achievement for (Gerrit), the troop and the community,” said Shelburne Eagle Scout Garrett Gruendling who activated the new  flashing beacon at the Route 7 crosswalk between the Town Offices and Church Street this week. Fellow Shelburne Boy Scout Gerrit Pottmeyer in 2017 proposed the improvement for the spot on the busy highway and wrote and won a state grant for the project. Gruendling stood in on Tuesday for Pottmeyer, who was in Spain, but returned a message for the Shelburne News: “This does fill me with a lot of joy,” the CVU senior said. The installation completes Pottmeyer’s Eagle Scout project, which will be reviewed soon, he said.

