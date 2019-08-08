Shelburne Police Log

43 traffic violations

40 directed patrols

40 miscellaneous complaints

15 medical calls

9 false fire alarms

7 burglar alarms

3 minor vehicle crashes

3 unsecured businesses

3 loose dogs

2 welfare checks

2 agency assists

1 accidental 911 hang-up

June 29

6:33 a.m. A man with a handgun was reported making threats on Nashville Road. After a brief standoff, police took the man into custody and recovered a black pellet gun that resembled a handgun. Richard A. Gaboriault, 47, of Shelburne was charged with aggravated disorderly conduct.

11:33 a.m. After a dispute on Locust Hill, police charged Arturo Ponciano, 31, of Shelburne with domestic assault.

5:05 p.m. A vehicle fire on Shelburne Road drew Shelburne Fire, Rescue and Police, Charlotte Fire and Rescue, and South Burlington Fire. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

5:41 p.m. Police mediated a dispute at Harbor Place on Shelburne Road.

6:02 p.m. At Bay Plaza, an older man appeared confused and was trying to get into a vehicle. Police found the man, learned that he lived nearby, and gave him a ride home.

June 30

11:59 a.m. A truck on Falls Road at Shelburne Road was towing a boat on a trailer that had only one proper tire. Police stopped the vehicle until it could be fixed.

5:54 p.m. A vehicle struck a gas pump at Village Mobil on Shelburne Road. Police filed a crash report.

July 1

9:04 a.m. Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive reported a theft. Police are investigating.

July 2

8:54 a.m. Trash was falling out of a garbage truck near Harbor and Shelburne toads. Police found the truck and took corrective action.

12:17 p.m. A resident on Air Park Road called police about a telephone scam used to obtain money. Police are investigating.

July 3

7:30 a.m. On Bay Road, a suspicious man was reported walking along the railroad tracks and concealing items. Police found parts that had been removed from a nearby vehicle. Investigation is continuing.

8:07 a.m. Shelburne Fire, Rescue and Police and Charlotte Fire were called to Shelburne Road for a report of a strong natural gas smell. The source was located, and the gas company notified.

9:03 a.m. Illegal dumping was reported along Shelburne Road. Police got a description of the vehicle, located the individual and the person picked up the items.

9:33 a.m. A caller reported her dog was attacked by another dog at the Shelburne Dog Park on Harbor Road. Animal control was notified.

11:49 a.m. An erratic driver reported near Spear Street and Irish Hill Road was the subject of a Vermont State Police bulletin earlier in the day. State police were called.

2:12 p.m. One person was injured when a vehicle hit a utility pole on Shelburne Road at Maple Leaf Lane. The driver was treated at the hospital and released.

3 p.m. When they were alerted that injured boaters were being transported to Shelburne Shipyard, Shelburne Police, Fire Rescue and South Burlington Rescue responded, and Shelburne and South Burlington rescue took the injured to UVM Medical Center.

5:43 p.m. A caller recorded a person trespassing on Lily Creek Lane. Police found the person and issued a no-trespass notice.

7:18 p.m. Police assisted Chittenden Family Court in serving an abuse prevention order to a resident of Shelburne Road.

July 4

9:03 a.m. Shelburne Police, Fire and Rescue and Charlotte Fire and Rescue were called to Shelburne Bay for a boat in distress. U.S. Coast Guard and Vermont State Police also were notified. The Coast Guard towed the boat to Shelburne Shipyard. No injuries were reported.

9:24 a.m. A person was littering on Olde Orchard Lane. Police found the person and asked that the litter be picked up.

3:43 p.m. Police were on duty at a concert at Shelburne Museum.

9:24 p.m. Illegal fireworks were reported on Nashville Road, but police found no problem.

11:23 p.m. Police found people setting off illegal fireworks on Shelburne Beach.

July 5

7:31 p.m. Police checked on a dog in a vehicle at Shelburne Museum; it was OK.

11:05 p.m. A vehicle rolled out of a parking area into a ditch on Northside Drive. Police notified the owners.