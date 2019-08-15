Celebrating all things Shelburne: Activities, food, history and community at the Parade Grounds

ROSALYN GRAHAM

Members of the Shelburne Business and Professional Association (SBPA) will join shoppers, browsers, vendors and tourists at the Shelburne Farmers Market on Saturday, Aug. 17 which is Shelburne Day.

SBPA members will bring their products, services and news to meet the community at the farmer’s market, located on the parade ground in the village.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s a fun day with music, entertainment, activities for the kids, face painting, many of chances to win prizes and learn about local organizations that do good work in the community and enjoy delicious food and treats.

Shelburne Day has been project of SBPA since 2006, a showcase of Shelburne’s businesses and their entrepreneurial spirit, demonstrating the SBPA mission, which is to work together to promote and benefit the whole community.

Woodworker Randy Ramsden, who has been a market vendor for many years, and participated in every Shelburne Day, said he looks forward to the event every year.

“I love Shelburne Day,” he said. “It’s so lively and bustling, meeting the people who own or work for local businesses, or the volunteers who are here to tell the community more about their non-profit organization. And a bigger crowd is typically good for business … for everyone.”

There will be fun for the kids, too. They can learn about the Renaissance School, Vermont Day School, and Shelburne Nursery School, and Waldorf School will be offering fun crafts, sharing the green at the Falls Road end of the park with Shelburne Farms, where there will be handicrafts to do and farm animals to meet.

Shelburne Day is an opportunity for Shelburne Police, Fire and Rescue members to chat with their community members, answer questions about their services and encourage youngsters to sit on the front seat of a big red fire truck.

The Shelburne Historical Society will share news about their new location in the lower level of the Town Hall, where they will be scanning historical documents, archiving Shelburne’s history, presenting interesting programs and lectures and exhibiting donated material.

The Shelburne Historical Society will also hold a “Shelburne Day” raffle. Proceeds from the raffle will help the buy the equipment necessary to digitize those historic photographs/documents, expand the website, offer paid internships to local high school students, and create new exhibits about Shelburne history.

Individuals and businesses in Shelburne generously donated items/gift certificates to be raffled off Aug. 17. It is a “you choose” raffle. Ticket holders decide which items they want to try to win. Current Shelburne Historical Society members and new members who join on Shelburne Day will receive free raffle tickets.

Gus Block is the entertainment director again this year, bringing musical groups and solo performers, young and old, to fill the air with the sound of music. Sit down and enjoy the show while you enjoy a meal or a snack from the food booths, from wraps and exotic pastries to ice cream.

Charlotte Shelburne Hinesburg Rotarians will be also selling tickets for their annual fundraiser, the annual Golf Ball Drop. As Shelburne Day draws to a close at 2 p.m., everyone is invited to walk over to the Little League ball field behind the municipal offices to watch the 1,000 numbered golf balls drop from a great height. Come and see whose numbered ball is closest to the hole and wins the $4,000 first prize!

And knowing that people love to bring their dogs to this community gathering, Shelburne Village Dog Park will be there with a booth to share information about the status of the park, and invite suggestions about “what makes a great dog park” and they’ll also be serving doggy ice cream!