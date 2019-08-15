Don Dempsey releases new book

Don Dempsey of Shelburne announced the publication of his novel, “Underfunded: The Fourth Solution,” which was released this July. It is the first publication by Dempsey, who is a local investment advisor and asset manager.

“Underfunded: The Fourth Solution” is a fictional murder-mystery about a small town public pension plan that is deeply underfunded. When an unusually large number of a town’s citizens start mysteriously dying, a nationally acclaimed financial blogger begins to suspect a sinister plot.

“A stealth serial killer with a deadly agenda leads the heroine deep into the most chilling criminal and financial scandal imaginable,” Dempsey said. “While the story is fictional, I believe there is a serious funding problem with many city and state pension plans around the country.”

Although Dempsey began writing “Underfunded” in March 2018, he said the story idea came to him three years ago. The book is published through Bookbaby, a self-publishing, book-printing and distribution company, and available online and at Shelburne’s Flying Pig Bookstore.

“I’m really hoping that readers enjoy the story like any other fiction thriller,” Dempsey said. “If people who know nothing about the pension issue read the book and feel a bit more informed that would be a real win. The problem of underfunded pension plans is about as non-fiction as it gets.”