Obituary – Evelyn R. Smith

Evelyn Smith, of Wake Robin Life Plan Retirement Community in Shelburne, died peacefully in her sleep Aug. 5 at the age of 93. Evelyn was born in Boston, Mass., and raised in Charlestown, Mass., by her parents, Evelyn (Fields) Bishop and Roy Thomas Bishop. She attended the Boston Public School System and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration from Trinity College in Burlington, Vt., in 1975.

During World War II, Evelyn traveled throughout the country with her first husband, Leo Fitzgerald. After the war, they lived in Paraguay, South America for two years and arrived at Langley Field, Va., in the early 1950s. There, Evelyn worked for NACA, the predecessor of NASA. She joined the NASA Space Task Group when it was first formed, working at Langley Field and traveled to Wallops Island and Cape Canaveral as part of her work assignments as an engineering technician in data reduction. She worked on all the post-launch reports during the Mercury and Gemini Space Programs. During the Apollo Program, Evelyn worked in the Public Affairs Office in Houston, Texas, as administrative assistant and manager of the NASA newsroom during the missions.

In 1964, Evelyn married again, this time to NASA co-worker Norman F. Smith. While living in Texas, they enjoyed flying their plane back East and also down into Mexico. They moved to Grand Isle, Vt., in the early 1970s where they both became interested in politics. Evelyn became chair of the Grand Isle County Republican Committee and on the board of the Vermont Republican State Committee.

Evelyn’s primary interests and hobbies included travel, genealogy research, flying and sailing on Lake Champlain. She was an active volunteer throughout her life. She became involved in helping mentally disabled children in both Texas and Vermont. In Vermont, she served on the boards of Foster Grandparents, the County State Ag Extension Service, UVM Council, FGI Mental Health Services and the Grand Isle Health Center. She was also an active member of the American Cancer Society and the American Lung Association.

Evelyn had two stepchildren, Douglas W. Smith of Grand Isle and Gail C. Smith of St. Albans. She is survived by Douglas and his wife, Dianna; her three grandchildren, Corbin Smith, Hans Smith and spouse Lauren, and Rachel Keyser and spouse William; and two great-grandchildren, Sienna Keyser and Crew Smith. She is also survived by her sister, Elsa Moylan, of Peabody, Mass.

A Circle of Remembrance will be held at Wake Robin Life Plan Retirement Community Sunday, Aug. 18, at 2 p.m.