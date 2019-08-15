Safety Spot: Yes, we are all volunteers

JIM BUELL

Some residents are surprised when they find out that their local fire department is staffed by volunteers. It is and has been since its inception in 1941. Currently, we are comprised of 32 men and women ranging in age from 16-70. Some members have put in more than 40 years of service to the residents of Shelburne. As one resident put it, “In speaking with members of your crew, I was amazed to learn that not only are there around 40 folks that volunteer for the fire department, but that they put in countless hours of training and meeting time while holding down jobs and caring for families. Our lives are in your hands and thank you for your service”

Here are some facts and figures from 2018 just to give you an idea of what we do:

• The department put in combined training hours of 2,725 hours, working out to be approximately 74 hours per individual, over a 12-month period of time.

• We responded to 262 calls, ranging from CO and smoke detector activations to auto accidents, marine responses and structure fires.

• Our marine operations (which consists of a subset of the department who put in additional training and response time) responded to 12 emergency incidents; comprised of nine search and rescue calls, one environmental call and two public relations/event coverage calls. We have two boats that we staff and put in a total of 136 hours on the water training and responding. Shelburne also has rescue swimmers who are trained to assist people in the water and we have one of four vessels lake wide that can provide firefighting capability. We work very closely with the United States Coast Guard and train with them quite a bit each year.

• Another dedicated sub group of the department deals with our educational programs. Talk to your children and they will tell you about the firefighters visiting their schools. We provide educational programs from nursery school to our senior communities at Wake Robin and Shelburne Bay, as well as Au Pairs and the Scouts. The year 2018 saw us putting in over 200 hours connecting with 1,017 children and 135 adults within the Shelburne community. We get such enjoyment out of the programs and the positive feedback that is provided encourages us each and every day to continue doing what we enjoy.

• We take pride in our station and our apparatus fleet of five. On average, we can keep a truck on the road for 20 years when the average life span in most departments is around 15. Our team is constantly keeping the vehicles cleaned, maintained and all the equipment kept in tip top shape. This ongoing commitment keeps our equipment and vehicles in service longer. Stop in, members are proud and will take the time to show you around, answer questions, etc. We know you will be impressed with what you see and how we take our commitment seriously to maintain the equipment that the residents have so generously provided us with.

We welcome you to apply if interested, we are always looking for applicants. You can join the department as young as 15, as we have some CVU students who join us and continue on during college and some even return when they end up in the workforce. We are flexible as to time commitments understanding that everyone leads active and busy lives along with family commitments. We do put in a lot of time though, working with individuals to make it all work, attending the monthly business meeting and then averaging three drills per month, always looking to make this all fit with your family needs. Signing up definitely takes a strong commitment on the individual’s part, but when completed the sense of satisfaction and the knowledge gained that will assist your community is invaluable. We take the same training as our neighboring career colleagues, so rest assured you are getting highly skilled and competent folks responding to you when you dial 9-1-1. Feel free to stop by the station, or visit our website at www.shelburnefire.org

From one of our neighbors: “Many thanks for the prompt response to our smoke-filled home and the professional manner in which the work was done. Shelburne is very fortunate to have such a first-class fire department, staffed by first-class people.” Dave and Alice Leland, Maeck Farm Road.

We wish to take this opportunity to thank all the residents of Shelburne for supporting your volunteer fire department. I hope you have learned something about us, stop in and ask more questions or better yet, sign up to volunteer and remember:

Fire prevention/safety isn’t just one week of the year, but all 52!