GMP warns customers about scam

Green Mountain Power (GMP) is warning customers about a rise in scam calls, after dozens of reports. The scammers are claiming to be from Green Mountain Power and threatening to cut off power within just 30 minutes if they do not receive payment immediately.

“We got flooded with calls – customers alerting us and wanting to let other customers know that a scammer is calling Vermonters,” said Mary Morris, manager of customer care for Green Mountain Power. “GMP does not threaten immediate shut off or demand immediate payment by credit card or pre-paid cards. If someone does this – it is a scam.”

Green Mountain Power advises to hang up on calls demanding payment or the power will be cut. They also advise to not provide payment or personal information, not engage with the caller and to not call back that number.

Call GMP customer service at 888-835-4672 to report the call and any details about it, like the number it came from, the caller’s name and what the caller said.

In addition, customers are also encouraged to report this scam to the Vermont Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program at 800-649-2424 or 802-656-3183 or online at ago.vermont.gov/cap.