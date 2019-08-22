COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

The Intervale Center

Summervale

Aug. 22 & 29: 5:30-8 p.m. 16th annual. Free admission. Local food and music festival, children’s activities. Cash only event. No pets or alcohol. Limited parking. intervale.org/summervale 180 Intervale Road.

CHARLOTTE

Cycle and Walk 4 CMT

Aug. 25: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Help find a cure for CMT (Charcot-Marie-Tooth), a progressive disease of the nerves, causing the muscles to atrophy. Guest of Honor –Paralympic Bronze medalist Anthony Zahn. Riders choose from one of four cycling routes that travel through the scenic Vermont towns of Shelburne, Charlotte and Hinesburg. All routes start and end at the Old Lantern in Charlotte. All proceeds go the CMT Association. Visit cycle4cmt.com to register.

3260 Greenbush Road.

COLCHESTER

Vermont Genealogy Library

Free Open House

Sept. 7: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Start discovering your genealogy. Demonstrations of the internet resources available. Volunteers on hand to give tours. Genealogy books for sale and free refreshments. Open for research: Tuesday, 3-9:30 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 310-9285, vtgenlib.org. Dupont Hall, Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave.

MIDDLEBURY

Pop-Up Artist Market

Benefits Middlebury Studio School

Aug. 23: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mary Lower, portraits; next to Town Hall Theater,

68 S. Pleasant St.

Noon to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. John Vincent, letterpress demonstration.

Noon to 7 p.m. Kristine Andrews (basketry), Kathy Clarke (pottery), Sean Dye (pastels), Danielle Gori-Montanelli (felt work), Catherine Manegold (pottery), Jane Ploughman (handbound books), Su Shannon (pottery), John Vincent (letterpress printer), and others. middleburystudioschool.org Bundle, 60 Main St.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Farms

Fall Harvest Campfire with Abenaki Chief Don Stevens

Sept. 6: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Fire Circle at Farm Barn. Learn about Abenaki culture. Stories, artifacts, drumming and songs. Ages 6 and up with adult. Member $5, Non-member $6.

2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Champlain Valley

Sept. 15: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. alz.org. Shelburne Museum, 6000 Shelburne Road.

VERGENNES

Vergennes Day

Vergennes City Park

Aug. 24: 38th annual.10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 60-plus crafter/vendor booths, 179 Main St. Schedule: vergennesday.com.

7 to 10:30 a.m. Pancake Breakfast, Vergennes Fire Station

7:30 a.m. Registration, Little City Road Races

8:30 a.m. 15K, 8:35 a.m. Fun Run, 9 a.m. 5K and 10K; runvermont.org

Music

10 a.m. Vergennes City Band

11:15 a.m. Mark LaVoie

Noon: Pete Sutherland & Oliver Scanlon

1:30 p.m. LC Jazz

Kids

1 p.m. Bixby Library “Booked for Bikes” drawing at bandstand

3 p.m. Vergennes Rotary Rubber Duckie Race

7 to 10 p.m. Street dance, music of The Hitmen

Dusk: Lighting of Otter Creek Falls

802-388-7951, info@addisoncounty.com, vergennesday.com.

WAITSFIELD

Mad River Craft Fair

Aug. 31 and Sept. 1: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 49th annual. Rain or shine. Adults $5, 12 and under free. Benefits Valley Players Theater. 110 juried artists, four bands, food court, craft cocktails, local beer, door prizes, free kids’ activities. 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Smart Phone Photography workshops both days; Elena Kendall-Aranda; free, bring your phone. Mary Anderson, Loominations of Vermont weaving demonstration, four-harness floor loom; weave a dish cloth (half hour; small fee, advance sign up: loominations@gmail.com, or at show). Kenyon’s Field, 3337 Main St. Laura Arneson, laura@madriver.com, 802-496-4420,madrivercraftfair.com

WILLISTON

Winooski Natural Resources

Conservation District

Williston Stream Clean Up

Sept. 14: 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteer training followed by cleanup. Meet at Goodwill parking lot, 64 Harvest Lane. Wear tall boots and work clothes, be prepared for the weather. Work gloves provided if needed. Children over 10 with adult at all times. Refreshments follow at Burlington Beer Company. Register: winooskinrcd.org/calendar-of-events (first 15 receive Stream Team t-shirt). winooskinrcd.org

DANCE

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Lake Champlain Squares

Fall Season

Sept. 10 and 17: 7 to 9 p.m. Introductory; new dancers, first two sessions free. Casual attire. Singles welcome; no partner required. Frederick Tuttle Middle School, 500 Dorset St. 985-2012, 878-2485. Facebook. lakechamplainsquares.org.

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

Little Umbrella: Art Curation

Union Station Gallery

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Through August: James Vogler, abstract oil paintings.

• Through September: Gav’om & littlestPenguin Photography: “An ArtsyFartsy Family Exhibit.” Gavin, 9, and mother: colorful abstract paintings; littlePenguin Photography.

1 Main St. Sarah Drexler, 802-391-4083, s.drex.vt@gmail.com

The Gallery at Main Street Landing

Kara Torres, “Myopia;” Ben Balcom, film: “The Sequence of Years mainstreetlanding.com; 391-4083,

60 Lake St.

HUNTINGTON

Birds of Vermont Museum

Pollinate This!

To Oct. 31: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. “Art inspiring seeds of conservation.” Work from 34 artists and photographers asks and sometimes answers, “How can art explore, examine, and express pollination – metaphorically and otherwise?”

900 Sherman Hollow Road.

JEFFERSONVILLE

Bryan Memorial Gallery

Through Sept. 2: “THEN AND NOW,” a plein air landscape exhibition of works by 12, 20th century masters of the medium, and 30 contemporary plein air landscape artists. Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and by appointment. Free admission. 644-5100, bryangallery.org. 180 Main St.

JERICHO

Emile A Gruppe Gallery

To Aug. 24: Michael Smith, “I can’t move,” case studies in still-life behavior.

Thursday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. 899-3211, emilegruppegallery.com. 22 Barber Farm Road.

Jericho Town Hall

Through August: “All the Waters.”

Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to noon. 899-4936 option 1.

67 VT-15. jerichovt.gov

Aug. 29, 7 p.m., Main Street Landing Film House, 60 Lake St., Burlington

Vermont International Film Festival presents the feature documentary film “Time for Ilhan” directed by Norah Shapiro. On Nov. 8, 2016, a young, hijab-wearing mother-of-three named Ilhan Omar made history, becoming the first Somali Muslim woman to be elected to state office in America. She was hailed by the New York Times as “one of the bright lights in the post-election darkness.” The film intimately chronicles her hard-fought campaign for State Representative in Minnesota’s Senate District 60B, home to the nation’s largest Somali community. A fresh take on the old story of the American Dream, “Time for Ilhan” offers an inspiring, stereotype-busting portrait of a rising political star as she begins a bold and powerful political career. 89 mins. $8/$5/Free for VTIFF members. vtiff.org.

FILM

BURLINGTON

Anime Night

Second Friday of the month. Animated shows from Japan; four or more episodes. Discussion follows. Enter through side door. 777-9012, lazerem91@gmail.com. Laboratory B,

266 Pine St.

COLCHESTER

Lake Champlain

Chamber Music Festival

11th season. “Ground Breakers.”

Aug. 23: 6:45 p.m. Talk. 7:30 p.m. film and concert, Buster Keaton’s “The General.” St. Michael’s College, Elley-Long Music Center, 223 Ethan Allen Ave. lccmf.org. Grand Festival Pass $225. Individual concerts $40 adults, $15 students. flynntix.org, 86-FLYNN.

lccmf.org.

MIDDLEBURY

New Filmmakers Festival

Aug. 22: 7 p.m. Films at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Opening Night at Town Hall Theater: (ticket holders only) 6 p.m. doors open. 7 p.m. “The Dog Doc,” Q&A to follow. 68 S. Pleasant St. 382-9222. Festival continues Aug. 23 and 24. For more info:

middfilmfest.org

Vermont International Film Festival

“The Biggest Little Farm”

Aug. 24: 1:30 p.m. VIFF hosts “The Biggest Little Farm” as part of the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival. Directed by John Chester, the film chronicles the eight-year quest of John and Molly Chester as they trade city living for 200 acres of barren farmland and a dream to harvest in harmony with nature. Documentary feature, 91 mins. $15. Dana Auditorium at Middlebury College,

356 College St.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

Lake Champlain

Chamber Music Festival

Fletcher Free Library

Aug. 22: 3 p.m. Young Composers Children’s Workshop. 863-3403. 235 College St. lccmf.org

Burlington City Arts Center

Family Art Saturday

Aug. 24, (4th Saturday of the month): 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Drop-in. Create original work inspired by BCA’s current exhibitions. Free and open to the public. 865-7166, burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.

COLCHESTER

Lake Champlain

Chamber Music Festival

St. Michael’s College

Aug. 24: 1:30 to 2 p.m. Merz Trio: More Scenes and Stories. 2 p.m. Instrument Petting Zoo: try harp, flute, violin, trumpet with help of Zoo Keeper and instrument handlers. Free ice cream. No ticket required. lccmf.org. Elley-Long Music Center, 223 Ethan Allen Ave.

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

Mother Up! Burlington

Third Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. Mother Up!: Families Rise Up for Climate Action is a project of 350VT bringing together families to talk about the tough realities of climate change and to participate in the transition to a healthier and safer world. Meeting location rotates to different homes. motherupbtv@350vt.org.

Champlain Valley Prostate Cancer

Support Group

Every second Tuesday of month. 6-7:30 p.m. General discussion and sharing among survivors, those beginning or rejoining the battle, wives, partners, etc. Mary L. Guyette RN, MS, ACNS-BC, 274-4990, vmary@aol.com. Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave.

NAMI Family Support Group

2nd & 4th Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m. Family Support Groups empower and educate family members and close friends of individuals with persistent mental health challenges. All groups are led by trained individuals who have a family member living with a mental health condition and understand the same challenges you are experiencing. Howard Center, corner of Pine St. and Flynn Ave.

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ages 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver

Support Group

Second Tuesdays of the month. 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Road.

WILLISTON

NAMI Family Support Group

1st & 3rd Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. Family Support Groups empower and educate family members and close friends of individuals with persistent mental health challenges. All groups are led by trained individuals who have a family member living with a mental health condition and understand the same challenges you are experiencing. NAMI Vermont, Kidder Newhouse Building (South Entrance), 600 Blair Park Road, Suite 301.

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

ECHO: Leahy Center

for Lake Champlain

Aug. 31: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Archaeology Adventures; with archaeologist and potter, Charlie Paquin. Native American pottery construction. Free with admission or membership. 1 College St. 864-1848, echovermont.org

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum

Sept. 15: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1 p.m. Short lecture. Alnôbaiwi Abenakis, Green Corn Ceremony. Open daily to Oct. 31: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Last tour 3 p.m. $10, $6 students age 5 to 17; under 5 free. 865-4556, ethanallenhomestead.org. 1 Ethan Allen Homestead.

FERRISBURGH

Rokeby Museum

• Current: “Free & Safe: The Underground Railroad in Vermont,” multi-media exhibit.

• Through Oct. 27: “Amassed and Up-ended: Decoding the Legacy of Stuff.” Objects, artworks, and documents from four generations of the Robinson family,

1793 to 1961.

• Aug. 24: ArtRokeby, a festival of art and artmaking.

• Aug. 24-Oct. 17: “Structure,” exploration of the built environment.

Guided Tours: Friday to Monday and by appointment. Daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 27. 90-acre historic site. 877-3406, rokeby.org. 4334 Route 7.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

To Aug. 25: Harold Weston (1894-1972): Freedom in the Wilds; the “Thoreau of the Adirondacks.”

shelburnemuseum.org.

6000 Shelburne Road.

OUTDOORS

Local Motion

Island Line Bike Ferry

Through Sept. 2: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Local Motion, Vermont’s statewide advocate for active transportation, vibrant communities and safe streets, operates ferry seven days a week that links the Island Line Trail, a popular bike path, to the Champlain Islands. Round trip: $8 adults, $5 youth 7-17, free 6 & under. localmotion.org.

Green Mountain Bicycle Club

Day Touring Rides

Rides begin 15 minutes after meeting. Under 18 need signed parental waiver. Helmets required. Visit thegmbc.com for more info or contact ride leader.

• Aug. 24: Gravelling in Newark 9:30 a.m. A mellow gravel ride in East Burke. 31 and 37-mile options. Those interested can camp at the co-leaders’ house and ride again on Sunday. Meet at Café Lotti, East Burke (park in school lot behind cafe) Leaders: Pat Stabler and Tom Evers, 781-929-9085, everstab@verizon.net

• Aug. 25: Buck Hollow & Beyond 8:45 a.m. A 40-mile route goes north to Fairfax, through Buck Hollow into Fairfield, returning via St. Albans. The longer loop continues

into Sheldon.

Meet at Milton High School. Leader: Joyce McCutcheon, 802-893-1690, mellowmiti@aol.com.

Green Mountain Club

Hike Outings

Join the Burlington section of the Green Mountain Club. Contact hike leader for meetup time and location: David Hathaway, david.hathaway.78@gmail.com, 802-899-9982. For more information:

gmcburlington.org.

• Aug. 24: Rock Garden on Mt. Mansfield. Moderate hike and pace. 4.3 miles. 1,500’ elevation gain.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Vermont Master Naturalists

Explore the Winooski Gorge

Aug. 31: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Explore the landscape of the Winooski Gorge area in South Burlington from geology to plants and animals to land use history and beyond. Led by Alicia Daniel and Jane Dorney. A sneak preview of the South Burlington Master Naturalist Program. vermontmasternaturalist.org. Meet at the parking lot for the Winooski Gorge Park on Lime Kiln Road.

Aug. 24, 2 p.m., Middlebury Town Offices, 7 Main St., Middlebury

Peter Vanderwarker, a professional landscape and cityscape photographer headquartered in Boston, presents “When Do Natural Landscapes Evoke Architectural Forms?” Vanderwarker will discuss his approach to landscape photography and share images from his award-winning career. Sponsored by the Henry Sheldon Museum in Middlebury where Vanderwarker’s photographs are included in the Dan Kiley exhibit on view through Sept. 1. General public: $5. Members of the Sheldon Museum and the Vermont Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects: free. Space is limited; advance reservations recommended. Call 802-388-2117. Above, Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, Spain, 2000 by Peter Vanderwarker.

TALKS

ADDISON

Sam’s Box: Conserving the History of Addison County

John Strong Mansion/Museum

Aug. 24:1 p.m. A box of documents including deeds, diaries, ledgers, and court documents from 1792-1867, was donated to Bixby Library during the mid-20th century. What is in this box and what is being done to conserve these valuable items? Talk given by library director Masha Harris and Joy Minns, museum trustee. Free, open to the public. Bring your own chair if possible. No admission charged for tours this day, johnstrongmansion.org.10 a.m.-5 p.m. 6656 Vt. Route 17

WILLISTON

Dorothy Ailing Memorial Library

“Voices from the Attic: The Williamstown Boys in the Civil War”

Sept. 10: 7 p.m. Carlton Young; based on recently discovered letters of two brothers. Co-sponsored by Chittenden County Historical Society and Williston Historical Society. Community Room,

21 Library Lane. Ann Gray,

grayann8@aol.com

THEATER

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Players

Auditions for “The Secret Garden”

• Sept. 6: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Sept. 7: 10 a.m. to noon. Five males, two of school age; five females, one of school age (10-12). Show dates: Nov. 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23. Help needed with stage managing and costumes. shelburneplayers.com for sides and updates. Shelburne Town Center,

5420 Shelburne Road.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Lyric Theatre Company

Auditions for “The Addams Family”

• Aug. 28: 6:15 p.m. Registration deadline. 7 to 9 p.m. Kick-off, information meeting (actors and volunteers).

• Sept. 3, 4, 5: 5:45 to 10:15 p.m. Adult auditions; age 16 on or before Sept. 3, 2019; believable stage age 18 and up.