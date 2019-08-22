Obituary — Christina Lee Hamilton

Christina Lee Hamilton

1957-2019

Christina Lee (Detenbeck) Hamilton passed away at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Mass. on Aug. 14, 2019, from complications following a heart transplant.

Christina was born in Princeton, N.J. on Sept. 9, 1957. She grew up in Silver Spring, Md., then in Shelburne. She graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School in 1974, then obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science with a minor in linguistics from the University of Vermont in 1979, including a year at McGill University.

She went on to work for Wang Labs in Lowell, Mass., as a senior software engineer where, among other tasks, she modified the Chinese word processor to create the Japanese word processor.

Following her marriage to Larry Hamilton in 1981, they had two children, Katherine Ann Henley of Manchester, N.H., and Stephen Hamilton of Shelburne. While in New Hampshire, she home-schooled her two children and was very active in both the New Hampshire Home Education Advisory Council and New Hampshire Homeschooling Coalition.

After moving back to Shelburne and South Burlington, she started Vespera Web Designs, Ltd, as a web developer and actively contributed to code for Burlington on many volunteer projects.

She is survived by her children; her mother, Jeanne Detenbeck of Shelburne; her second husband, Franklin Gustavo Conejo of Easkey, Ireland; and her sister, Naomi Detenbeck of Charlestown, R.I.

A memorial ceremony will be held at the Stephen C. Gregory and Son Cremation Service at 472 Meadowland Drive, Suite 7, South Burlington, from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Burial will be private.