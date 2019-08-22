Shelburne Day — A tradition of community: Sunny skies help make 14th annual town celebration a great success

ROSALYN GRAHAM

The weather man did it again: a sunny summer day for the 14th annual Shelburne Day, sponsored by Shelburne Business and Professional Association.

“The weather… what a blessing,” said SBPA President Tod Whitaker, who has been a key organizer of the event.

The Parade Ground, centrally located on Church Street in the village between Route 7 and Falls Road, was its usual colorful Farmers Market scene, greatly enhanced by the addition of dozens of local businesses, all members of the SBPA, who bring their tents, their signage, their products and their messages to the park.

“This is how Shelburne Day helps to promote local businesses,” Whitaker said. “Shelburne Day ‘works’ because of the wide variety of businesses that are in attendance.”

SBPA members included a bank, a financial advisor, an insurance company, All Souls Interfaith Gathering introducing new programs and a new pastor, Willow House with a bounty of delightful collectibles, Wild Hart offering samples of their products and many more. There were local nonprofits including the Shelburne Historical Society with news of its new home in the historic Town Hall, and town committees including the Tree Committee explaining its Ash Tree Education Campaign.

A popular feature of Shelburne Day is always the presence of Shelburne Fire, Rescue and Police, chatting with the community about their services, and giving youngsters the thrill of sitting in the driver’s seat of the fire truck.

Of course, food is a big Shelburne Day attraction. In addition to the food providers like O Bread and Mediterranean Mix, there are chefs and cooks like the team from Bearded Frog with their delicious sliders. There are also the meat and vegetable farmers with their bounty of locally grown staples. The Charlotte Shelburne Hinesburg Rotary Club with their burgers and hot dogs has also been a key ingredient to Shelburne Day dining.

Kids have fun at Shelburne Day too, making crafts to take home and having their faces painted in fanciful patterns.

Music fills the park, thanks to the organizing skills of Gus Bloch. This year, with a focus on amateur local musicians, there was 13-year-old Lexi Hall playing the guitar, and a lively ukulele band. A crowd gathers around the stage to applaud the new talent.

The Farmers Market continues on every Saturday through mid-October, and Shelburne Day will be here again on the third Saturday of August 2020.

As Shelburne Day drew to a close on Saturday afternoon, members of Charlotte Shelburne Hinesburg Rotary moved from ticket-selling mode to the grand finale of their annual Golf Ball Drop fundraiser, a project that promises ticket holders a chance to win an exciting cash prize, and will also fund some of Rotary’s important donations. They include a range from scholarships for local students heading off for university, help building important infrastructure in its three towns and contributing to the work of the Rotary’s Hands to Honduras Tela Project.

The many golf balls, each inscribed with the number of a hopeful ticket holder, dropped in a spectacular shower from a colorful canvas bag at the top of the Shelburne fire truck ladder. There were a few minutes of anticipation as Rotarians measured to find the ball that was closest to the flag, the balls second and third closest, and farthest away. Then they announced the winners:

1st place ball – 1132 – Pam Levin, who had purchased it that morning at the Rotary tent at Shelburne Day – $4,000 prize

2nd place ball – 0045 – Tim Williams of Shelburne – $500 prize

3rd place ball – 1069 – Steve Mack, Charlotte – $250

Furthest ball – 0988 – (at 47’ 4” from pin) – Lance Fournier, Ferrisburgh – $250 prize.

See you next year at the 15th annual Shelburne Day!