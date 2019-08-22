Shelburne Police Log

July 6

8:43 p.m. Police are investigating a report from caller on Chesapeake Drive regarding items stolen from a vehicle recently.

July 8

1:31 p.m. Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive reported a retail theft. Police located the individual involved and issued a trespass notice.

2:33 p.m. Police took a report from a caller on Harrington Avenue regarding items recently taken from a vehicle.

4:59 p.m. The Automaster on Shelburne Road reported vandalism involving a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle. Police are investigating.

9:58 p.m. Police responded to a noise complaint about a loud party at a home on Davis Avenue. The partiers agreed to quiet down.

10:41 p.m. Police did a commercial vehicle inspection on Spear Street at Webster Road, found the vehicle to be significantly overweight, and took enforcement action.

July 10

11:41 a.m. Police and Rescue responded to a two-car crash on Shelburne Road at Longmeadow Drive. One driver was taken to UVM Medical Center for suspected minor injuries.

2:47 p.m. Charlotte Fire requested a driver safety check for a new fire-rescue member.

3:32 p.m. Police were called to Harrington Avenue where someone was reportedly threatening self-harm. Police spoke with the individual and offered appropriate services.

4:05 p.m. The Village Mobil on Shelburne Road called police to report that a man drove off without paying for gas. Police were unable to locate the vehicle.

July 11

8:37 a.m. A police officer spoke to a driver’s education class at Champlain Valley Union High School.

8:43 a.m. Police assisted Vermont State Police on Stockbridge Road in Charlotte where they helped locate and take into custody an individual involved in an incident in Charlotte.

8:53 a.m. Police were notified of an individual at the North Star Motel on Shelburne Road with an active arrest warrant. Lawrence Ritchie, age 47 of Burlington, was taken into custody and lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

9:59 a.m. Police checked out a report of a suspicious young man on Harbor Road near Athletic Drive who was described as wearing a ski mask and carrying a log. Officers were unable to locate the person.

9:57 p.m. Police were called to Sunset Court where an individual reported that a woman had just stolen items from a vehicle and had fled on foot. Police located the suspect and arrested Autumn Welch, age 28 of Montpelier. She was charged with Petit Larceny and Unlawful Trespass. Welch also was found to have three active arrest warrants. She was lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

July 12

7:53 a.m. Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive reported a theft. The suspect left before police arrived but was identified. Police are investigating.

10:16 a.m. Kinney Drugs reported another retail theft. Police are investigating.

11:47 a.m. Police took a report regarding property damage at Shelburne Shopping Park that occurred July 11.

2:31 p.m. The county police in Albemarle, Va., requested assistance with a fraud investigation.

11:09 p.m. Police were dispatched to a family fight on Hunters Way where they spoke with all involved. No criminal charges were filed.

July 13

10:40 a.m. Police checked on a dog in a car on Shelburne Road at Church Street. The animal was OK but police spoke with the owners.

3:57 p.m. Shelburne Police, Fire, Rescue and Charlotte Fire/Rescue were dispatched to Shelburne Beach for a swimmer beyond the designated swim area thought to be in distress. The swimmer was OK.

4:07 p.m. Police located an intoxicated woman outside a Shelburne Road business. She was taken to UVM Medical Center for evaluation.

9:40 p.m. Police responded when cows were in the roadway along Shelburne Road at Nature’s Way. Officers assisted with traffic while the owners secured the animals.

July 14

8:17 p.m. An officer spotted a man crossing Shelburne Road at Harrington Avenue carrying a large knife. He told police he was doing some gardening in the area.

July 15

3:17 a.m. An officer found individuals sleeping outside a closed business on Shelburne Road. One was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant. Joseph Cox, age 35 of Shelburne, was taken into custody and lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

12:32 p.m. Police checked out a call regarding a man trespassing on a property on Executive Drive but they were unable locate the person.

9:21 p.m. Police and Rescue responded to a domestic disturbance at the Dutch Mill on Shelburne Road. Police arrested Richard Cross, age 49 of Shelburne, and charged him with Domestic Assault.

Another individual not directly involved in the assault was found to have an active arrest warrant. Samantha Emmons, age 31 of Shelburne, was taken into custody and lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

9:53 p.m. Police located and spoke with a man reportedly causing a disturbance on Harrington Avenue.

July 16

11:05 a.m. Police went to Harbor Place to assist in removing an individual from the property.

11:08 a.m. Animal control was notified when a caller on Harbor Road said they were attacked by a small dog the previous day.

11:56 a.m. Police located and spoke with youngsters who were reportedly riding bicycles in an unsafe manner in traffic near the intersection of Spear Street and Irish Hill Road.

3:21 p.m. Police were called regarding an individual trespassing at a location on Shelburne-Hinesburg Road. Hinesburg Police assisted. The individual, Michael Beer, age 54 of Essex, was issued a trespass notice and cited for Driving while License Suspended.

July 17

1:40 p.m. Police assisted Chittenden Family Court with serving an Abuse Prevention Order on Shelburne Road.

5:43 p.m. Police assisted Vermont State Police with a domestic disturbance on Albert’s Way in Charlotte.

9:39 p.m. Police found an abandoned bicycle on Champlain Drive, tagged it and placed it in storage until the owner can be located.

July 18

11:07 p.m. Police checked out multiple reports from Acorn Lane regarding gunshots but were unable to locate the source.

July 19

6:02 a.m. Police located and spoke with a man causing a disturbance on Henry Street.

9:46 a.m. Police are investigating a retail theft at Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive.

11:11 a.m. Police were called to Kinney Drugs where an individual reportedly tried to steal items. The suspect left before police arrived.

11:19 p.m. At a traffic stop on Ethan Allen Highway in Charlotte, police cited Bruce Wellin, age 23 of Mt. Holly, with Driving under the Influence.

July 20

8:27 a.m. and 10:11 a.m. Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive reported thefts. Police located the individual involved, issued a trespass notice and restitution was made.

3:16 p.m. Police, Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Shore Road for a report of a capsized sailboat. Charlotte Fire and Rescue also responded. The boat was located. No one was injured.

10:57 p.m. A caller on Falls Road reported a woman trespassing at her home and refusing to leave. Police arrested Savannah Price, age 20 of Colchester, and charged her with Violation of Abuse Prevention Order and Unlawful Trespass.

July 21

4:04 a.m. Police checked out a report of a possible intruder at a home on Oak Hill Road. Officers found no forced entry and determined it was an individual with a key.

6:55 p.m. Police provided a detail to a concert at Shelburne Museum.

July 22

7:08 p.m. Police responded to a family dispute on Henry Street. No charges were filed.

July 23

10:31 a.m. Police issued a trespass notice to an individual in Charlotte who is not to trespass at Wake Robin.

12:19 p.m. Police assisted a motorist on Shelburne Road in South Burlington who ran out of gas.

6:14 p.m. Police responded to a disturbance at the site of the former Yankee Doodle Motel on Shelburne Road. Two individuals were located and identified. One man was intoxicated and transported to detox.

8:18 p.m. Police took a report of a bicycle theft on Shelburne Road.

8:36 p.m. Police spoke with a man on Henry Street causing a disturbance to neighbors.

8:49 p.m. Police did a welfare check on an individual on Barstow Road; the person agreed to a crisis evaluation.

July 24

4:34 a.m. Police were called to Henry Street where a man was outside yelling. Officers located the man and spoke with him.

6:16 a.m. Multiple agencies responded to Henry Street where a man in need of mental health services was creating a disturbance. He was transported to UVM Medical Center for evaluation.

8:35 p.m. Police are investigating a report of a possible theft of kitten on Ockert Lane.

July 25

7:39 a.m. Caller on Martindale Road reported the theft of items from vehicle.

12:44 p.m. A caller reported a possible intoxicated motorist on Shelburne Road. Police located the vehicle in question, which was unoccupied.

4:57 p.m. A caller reported a vehicle hit another on Shelburne Road at Webster Road and kept going. South Burlington Police located one vehicle in question and identified the driver. Investigation is continuing.

7:42 p.m. Police were called to Shelburne Beach where they mediated a dispute.

July 26

8:43 a.m. A caller on Grove Lane reported the theft of items from a vehicle within the past few days. Police took a report and are investigating.

8:56 a.m. Burglary reported at Shelburne Country Store on Falls Road. Jewelry estimated at $10,000 in value was taken. Police are investigating.

11:05 p.m. At a traffic spot on Spear Street at Thomas Road, police cited Wayne Aiken, age 47 of Ferrisburgh, to appear in court on a charge of Driving while License Suspended.

11:30 p.m. Police received a call regarding a woman and young child walking along Shelburne Road in the dark. An officer located them and gave them a ride to their destination.