Bullrock Solar to partner on renewable energy effort with Porter Medical Center

Bullrock Solar of Shelburne, along with the UVM Health Network (UVMHN) Porter Medical Center and the University of Vermont Medical Center, announced that through a collaborative effort and a renewable initiative, the UVMHN Porter Medical Center will be the beneficiary of an 800-kilowatt solar field. The project will be developed and constructed by Bullrock Solar and located in Addison.

This project represents a significant step toward achieving the hospital’s goal to reduce its environmental footprint. Additionally, it is anticipated that the electrical savings from the solar array will be greater than $650,000 over the next 25 years.

Bullrock Solar also announced that they have entered into a joint venture with Green Street

Power Partners, whereby Green Street Power Partners will own 20 megawatts of solar capacity developed by Bullrock Solar and currently being constructed by Bullrock in New York State. The Addison project will be part of this portfolio.

Along with three-megawatts of Vermont roof top arrays, Bullrock Solar is developing of another 50-megawatts of community solar in New York State.