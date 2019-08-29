Campus Notes: August 29, 2019

Connect on Linked in

GRADUATIONS – 2019

Bates College (Lewiston, Maine) – Dana Hartshorn, Psychology Major, Music Minor

Baylor University (Waco, Texas) – Collin Everett Osbahr, Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance

Bryant University (Smithfield, R.I.) – Andrew Berghahn, BS, magna cum laude, Applied Economics; Shea Ireland, BS, Business Administration/Team & Project Management; Burke Spillane, BS, International Business/Finance

Castleton University (Castleton, Vt.) – Elizabeth Fields, Samuel Lewis, Megan Folsom

Clarkson University (Potsdam, N.Y.) – Charles Edward Maitland, BS, Engineering and Management, Sustainable Energy Systems Engineering Minor, Environmental Policy Minor

Community College of Vermont (Montpelier, Vt.) – Associate Degree: James W. Beecher, Corinne M. Casarico, Pitshou B. Ndimba, Charles A. Tuttle, Jr.

Emerson College (Boston, Mass.) – Bailey Bouchard, BS, Political Communication

Roger Williams University (Bristol, R.I.) – Greer Storey, BS, magna cum laude, BS, International Business

SUNY Potsdam (Potsdam, N.Y.) – Alanna Pinard-Brace, Bachelor of Music, summa cum laude, Music Education

Tufts University (Medford/Somerville, Mass.) – Talia Solomon, BA, Economics

University of Connecticut (Storrs, Conn.) – Lauren Macy, BA, Human Development & Family Sciences/Cognitive Science (Arts) as a second

University of New Hampshire (Durham, N.H.) – Morgan Randall, BS, Human Development & Family Studies; Hannah Pease, BS, magna cum laude, Social Work

University of Rhode Island (Kingston, R.I.) – Samuel Hughes, Master of Science, Biological and Environmental Sciences

University of Utah (Salt Lake City, Utah) – Leo Antinozzi, BS, International Studies; Megan Nick, BS, summa cum laude, Economics

University of Vermont (Burlington, Vt.) – Katherine Arms, BA, Philosophy; Holly Elizabeth Bachilas, Doctor of Medicine; Emily Brooks, BS, Parks Recreation and Tourism; Sharon Chen, BA, Economics; Talia Cohen, BS, Dietetics Nutrition & Food Sciences; Zackery Evans, BS, Business Administration; Adrianne Gilbert, BS, Business Administration; Cole Guerriere, BA, Anthropology; Molly Keenan, BS, Individually Designed; Chris Kvedar, BA, Studio Art; Samuel McClellan, BS, Environmental Sciences; Elizabeth O’Donnell, BS, cum laude, Communication Science & Disorders; Alexander Precourt, BS, Business Administration; Melinda Precourt, BS, Business Administration; Joshua Ravenscroft, BS, Psychological Science; Caroline Rood, BA, magna cum laude, English; Charlotte Rutz, BS, Ecological Agriculture; Casey Silk, BA/BS, Business Administration; Carolyn Snell, BS, Exercise and Movement Sciences; Amelia Trello, BS, Mathematics; Zackery Weimer, BA, Political Science

Vermont Technical College (Randolph Center, Vt.) – Chace Anderson, Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Technology; Claire Stodola, Associate of Science in Nursing

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (Worcester, Mass.) – Troy Bergeron, Master of Science, Aerospace Engineering

GRADUATIONS – 2018

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) – (Trė) Richard M. Diemer, III, College Preparatory, with Honors

University of New Hampshire (Durham, N.H.) – Devyn Blood, BS, Animal Science

DEAN’S LIST – Spring 2019

Bates College (Lewiston, Maine) – Dana Hartshorn

Emerson College (Boston, Mass.) – Bailey Bouchard

Boston University (Boston, Mass.) – Anne E. Keen

Bryant University (Smithfield, R.I.) – Maxwell Pudvar, Andrew Berghahn

Castleton University (Castleton, Vt.) – Megan Folsom

Champlain College (Burlington, Vt.) – Olivia Fields

Clarkson University (Potsdam, N.Y.) – Thomas Fenn Rider

Connecticut College (New London, Conn.) – Jeffrey Thompson

Hamilton College (Clinton, N.Y.) – Nina Lissarrague

Northern Vermont University (Johnson and Lyndonville, Vt.) – Lindsay Andersen, Christopher O’Neil

Paul Smith’s College (Paul Smiths, N.Y.) – Nathanial Brangan

Purchase College, SUNY (Purchase, N.Y.) – Caroline Pastore

Rochester Institute of Technology (Rochester, N.Y.) – Sam Belisle

Roger Williams University (Bristol, R. I.) – Greer Storey

St. Lawrence University (Canton, N.Y.) – Nicholas R. Lynn, Kaitlin M. Songer

Saint Michael’s College (Colchester, Vt.) – Walker C. Storey, Ashley Bessery, Emily S. LaCroix

University of Connecticut (Storrs, Conn.) – Lauren Macy

University of Hartford (West Hartford, Conn.) – Pearl Guerriere

University of New England (Biddeford and Portland, Maine) – Sophie Ireland

University of New Hampshire (Durham, N.H.) – Morgan Randall, Hannah Pease

University of Vermont (Burlington, Vt.) – Sawyer Miller-Bottoms, Erin Bundock, Sienna Devoe-Talluto, Alexander Friedrichsen, Erich Griesser, Emma Hoechner, Lydia Maitland, Richard McClintock, Corey Moriarty, Samuel Noel, Matthew O’Donnell, Matthew Palmer, Melinda Precourt, Kathryn Sammut, Nicole Sampson, Isabelle Schmitt, Scott Stanley, Evan Trombley, Zackery Weimer

Vermont Technical College (Randolph Center, Vt.) – Andrew Jaffe, Claire Stodola

DEAN’S LIST – Fall 2018

Bates College (Lewiston, Maine) – Hannah Webster

Boston University (Boston, Mass.) – Anne E. Keen

Bryant University (Smithfield, R.I.) – Andrew Berghahn, Shea Ireland, Maxwell Pudvar, Burke Spillane

Colgate University (Hamilton, N.Y.) – Alexandra Weimer

Connecticut College (New London, Conn.) – Jeffrey Thompson

Florida Institute of Technology (Melbourne, Fla.) – Thomas Stevens

Northern Vermont University (Johnson and Lyndonville, Vt.) – Lindsay Andersen

Rochester Institute of Technology (Rochester, N.Y.) – Sam Belisle

St. Lawrence University (Canton, N.Y.) – Nicholas R. Lynn

University of Hartford (West Hartford, Conn.) – Pearl Guerriere

STUDENT HONORS LIST – Spring 2019

Community College of Vermont (Montpelier, Vt.) – Anna Rowland

TRUSTEE’S LIST – Spring 2019

Champlain College (Burlington, Vt.) – Stirling Adams, Philo Brown-Gould, Zachary Richardson

TRUSTEE’S LIST – Fall 2018

Champlain College (Burlington, Vt.) – Philo Brown-Gould, Zachary Richardson

PROVOST’S LIST – Spring 2019

Hofstra University (Hempstead, N.Y.) –

PRESIDENT’S LIST – Spring 2019

Champlain College (Burlington, Vt.) – Tracie Bessette

Southern New Hampshire University (Manchester, N.H.) – Emily Gagnon

PRESIDENT’S LIST – Fall 2018

Champlain College (Burlington, Vt.) – Margaret Brownell

FACULTY HONORS – Spring 2019

Trinity College (Hartford, Conn.) – Maura C. Thompson

AWARDS & HONORS

Clarkson University (Potsdam, N.Y.) – Charles Edward Maitland named a Presidential Scholar for spring 2019

Middlebury College (Middlebury, Vt.) – Emma Ramirez-Richer named a College Scholar For fall 2018 and spring 2019 terms

University of Vermont (Burlington, Vt.) – Holly Elizabeth Bachilas, The Family Medicine John P. Fogarty, M.D. Leadership Award

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (Worcester, Mass.) – Allison Kloeckner, NEWMAC Academic All-Conference Laurels