Campus Notes: August 29, 2019

GRADUATIONS – 2019
Bates College (Lewiston, Maine) – Dana Hartshorn, Psychology Major, Music Minor
Baylor University (Waco, Texas) – Collin Everett Osbahr, Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance
Bryant University (Smithfield, R.I.) – Andrew Berghahn, BS, magna cum laude, Applied Economics; Shea Ireland, BS, Business Administration/Team & Project Management; Burke Spillane, BS, International Business/Finance
Castleton University (Castleton, Vt.) – Elizabeth Fields, Samuel Lewis, Megan Folsom
Clarkson University (Potsdam, N.Y.) – Charles Edward Maitland, BS, Engineering and Management, Sustainable Energy Systems Engineering Minor, Environmental Policy Minor
Community College of Vermont (Montpelier, Vt.) – Associate Degree: James W. Beecher, Corinne M. Casarico, Pitshou B. Ndimba, Charles A. Tuttle, Jr.
Emerson College (Boston, Mass.) – Bailey Bouchard, BS, Political Communication
Roger Williams University (Bristol, R.I.) – Greer Storey, BS, magna cum laude, BS, International Business
SUNY Potsdam (Potsdam, N.Y.) – Alanna Pinard-Brace, Bachelor of Music, summa cum laude, Music Education
Tufts University (Medford/Somerville, Mass.) – Talia Solomon, BA, Economics
University of Connecticut (Storrs, Conn.) – Lauren Macy, BA, Human Development & Family Sciences/Cognitive Science (Arts) as a second
University of New Hampshire (Durham, N.H.) – Morgan Randall, BS, Human Development & Family Studies; Hannah Pease, BS, magna cum laude, Social Work
University of Rhode Island (Kingston, R.I.) – Samuel Hughes, Master of Science, Biological and Environmental Sciences
University of Utah (Salt Lake City, Utah) – Leo Antinozzi, BS, International Studies; Megan Nick, BS, summa cum laude, Economics
University of Vermont (Burlington, Vt.) – Katherine Arms, BA, Philosophy; Holly Elizabeth Bachilas, Doctor of Medicine; Emily Brooks, BS, Parks Recreation and Tourism; Sharon Chen, BA, Economics; Talia Cohen, BS, Dietetics Nutrition & Food Sciences; Zackery Evans, BS, Business Administration; Adrianne Gilbert, BS, Business Administration; Cole Guerriere, BA, Anthropology; Molly Keenan, BS, Individually Designed; Chris Kvedar, BA, Studio Art; Samuel McClellan, BS, Environmental Sciences; Elizabeth O’Donnell, BS, cum laude, Communication Science & Disorders; Alexander Precourt, BS, Business Administration; Melinda Precourt, BS, Business Administration; Joshua Ravenscroft, BS, Psychological Science; Caroline Rood, BA, magna cum laude, English; Charlotte Rutz, BS, Ecological Agriculture; Casey Silk, BA/BS, Business Administration; Carolyn Snell, BS, Exercise and Movement Sciences; Amelia Trello, BS, Mathematics; Zackery Weimer, BA, Political Science
Vermont Technical College (Randolph Center, Vt.) – Chace Anderson, Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Technology; Claire Stodola, Associate of Science in Nursing
Worcester Polytechnic Institute (Worcester, Mass.) – Troy Bergeron, Master of Science, Aerospace Engineering
GRADUATIONS – 2018
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) – (Trė) Richard M. Diemer, III, College Preparatory, with Honors
University of New Hampshire (Durham, N.H.) – Devyn Blood, BS, Animal Science
DEAN’S LIST – Spring 2019
Bates College (Lewiston, Maine) – Dana Hartshorn
Emerson College (Boston, Mass.) – Bailey Bouchard
Boston University (Boston, Mass.) – Anne E. Keen
Bryant University (Smithfield, R.I.) – Maxwell Pudvar, Andrew Berghahn
Castleton University (Castleton, Vt.) – Megan Folsom
Champlain College (Burlington, Vt.) – Olivia Fields
Clarkson University (Potsdam, N.Y.) – Thomas Fenn Rider
Connecticut College (New London, Conn.) – Jeffrey Thompson
Hamilton College (Clinton, N.Y.) – Nina Lissarrague
Northern Vermont University (Johnson and Lyndonville, Vt.) – Lindsay Andersen, Christopher O’Neil
Paul Smith’s College (Paul Smiths, N.Y.) – Nathanial Brangan
Purchase College, SUNY (Purchase, N.Y.) – Caroline Pastore
Rochester Institute of Technology (Rochester, N.Y.) – Sam Belisle
Roger Williams University (Bristol, R. I.) – Greer Storey
St. Lawrence University (Canton, N.Y.) – Nicholas R. Lynn, Kaitlin M. Songer
Saint Michael’s College (Colchester, Vt.) – Walker C. Storey, Ashley Bessery, Emily S. LaCroix
University of Connecticut (Storrs, Conn.) – Lauren Macy
University of Hartford (West Hartford, Conn.) – Pearl Guerriere
University of New England (Biddeford and Portland, Maine) – Sophie Ireland
University of New Hampshire (Durham, N.H.) – Morgan Randall, Hannah Pease
University of Vermont (Burlington, Vt.) – Sawyer Miller-Bottoms, Erin Bundock, Sienna Devoe-Talluto, Alexander Friedrichsen, Erich Griesser, Emma Hoechner, Lydia Maitland, Richard McClintock, Corey Moriarty, Samuel Noel, Matthew O’Donnell, Matthew Palmer, Melinda Precourt, Kathryn Sammut, Nicole Sampson, Isabelle Schmitt, Scott Stanley, Evan Trombley, Zackery Weimer
Vermont Technical College (Randolph Center, Vt.) – Andrew Jaffe, Claire Stodola
DEAN’S LIST – Fall 2018
Bates College (Lewiston, Maine) – Hannah Webster
Boston University (Boston, Mass.) – Anne E. Keen
Bryant University (Smithfield, R.I.) – Andrew Berghahn, Shea Ireland, Maxwell Pudvar, Burke Spillane
Colgate University (Hamilton, N.Y.) – Alexandra Weimer
Connecticut College (New London, Conn.) – Jeffrey Thompson
Florida Institute of Technology (Melbourne, Fla.) – Thomas Stevens
Northern Vermont University (Johnson and Lyndonville, Vt.) – Lindsay Andersen
Rochester Institute of Technology (Rochester, N.Y.) – Sam Belisle
St. Lawrence University (Canton, N.Y.) – Nicholas R. Lynn
University of Hartford (West Hartford, Conn.) – Pearl Guerriere
STUDENT HONORS LIST – Spring 2019
Community College of Vermont (Montpelier, Vt.) – Anna Rowland
TRUSTEE’S LIST – Spring 2019
Champlain College (Burlington, Vt.) – Stirling Adams, Philo Brown-Gould, Zachary Richardson
TRUSTEE’S LIST – Fall 2018
Champlain College (Burlington, Vt.) – Philo Brown-Gould, Zachary Richardson
PROVOST’S LIST – Spring 2019
Hofstra University (Hempstead, N.Y.) –
PRESIDENT’S LIST – Spring 2019
Champlain College (Burlington, Vt.) – Tracie Bessette
Southern New Hampshire University (Manchester, N.H.) – Emily Gagnon
PRESIDENT’S LIST – Fall 2018
Champlain College (Burlington, Vt.) – Margaret Brownell
FACULTY HONORS – Spring 2019
Trinity College (Hartford, Conn.) – Maura C. Thompson
AWARDS & HONORS
Clarkson University (Potsdam, N.Y.) – Charles Edward Maitland named a Presidential Scholar for spring 2019
Middlebury College (Middlebury, Vt.) – Emma Ramirez-Richer named a College Scholar For fall 2018 and spring 2019 terms
University of Vermont (Burlington, Vt.) – Holly Elizabeth Bachilas, The Family Medicine John P. Fogarty, M.D. Leadership Award
Worcester Polytechnic Institute (Worcester, Mass.) – Allison Kloeckner, NEWMAC Academic All-Conference Laurels