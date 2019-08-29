Aug. 31, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Winooski Gorge Park, Lime Kiln Road, South Burlington

Explore the landscape of the Winooski Gorge Park including geology, plants and animals to the area’s land use and history. The guided walk is led by Alicia Daniel, executive director of the Vermont Master Naturalist Program, and consulting geographer Jane Dorney. The park’s natural area features a lime-stone bluff cedar-pine forest, over 1,500 feet of shoreline along the Winooski River, and is one of the deepest gorges in Vermont. The forest provides habitat for over 20 bird species including the nut-hatch, cardinal and black-capped chickadee. Other wildlife and plants include deer, beaver, buffalo berry and sweet fern. Free and open to the public. Meet at the parking lot for the Winooski Gorge Park on Lime Kiln Road.

COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

The Intervale Center

Summervale

Aug. 29: 5:30-8 p.m. 16th annual. Free admission. Local food and music festival, children’s activities. Cash only event. No pets or alcohol. Limited parking. intervale.org/summervale 180 Intervale Road.

Fletcher Free Library

Annual Fall Book Sale

• Sept. 11: 3-7:30 p.m.

• Sept. 12, 13, 14: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Sept. 15: noon-5 p.m.

All ages, fiction and non-fiction, special collection of books on Jewish culture and history, CDs and DVDs. Credit and debit cards accepted. fletcherfriends@gmail.com. 235 College St.

Pull Against Poverty: Good Food Truck Benefit

Sept. 14: 1 p.m. Benefits free meals program by Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf. Prizes, tug-of-war, music, activities, free ice cream for children. United Methodist Church lawn, Buell Street. After-party: Switchback’s tap room. “Tuggers” Team registration: crowdrise.com/pull-against-poverty. cvoeo.org.

ALS Association, Northern New England Chapter

The Walk to Defeat ALS

Sept. 21: 9 a.m. Registration. 10 a.m. Walk begins. Barbecue follows. Oakledge Park, 1 Flynn Ave. Regis-ter and/or volunteer: alsanne.org, Shawna Zechman, szechman@alsanne.org.

Burlington Team Hope Walk

• Sept. 19: 4 p.m. Registration cut-off.

• Sept. 21: 9 a.m. Check in. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fundraiser for Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA). University of Vermont, UHeights Oval, 90 University Heights/South 1. Dan Dulude, 802-734-3849, dbshadow@comcast.net. hdsa.donordrive.com, hdsa.org, 1-800-345-HDSA.

CHARLOTTE

Fitness At Any Age

Tuesdays: 9:15 to 10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center.

212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net

Safety Fun Fair

Sept. 22: noon to 4 p.m. All ages. Rain or shine. Live demonstrations (CPR, K9, fire safety, etc.) Lunch for purchase. Donations welcome to Charlotte Food Shelf. Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Ser-vices, 170 Ferry Road. auxiliary@cvfrs.org; Deputy Chief Rob Mullin, 425-3111.

COLCHESTER

Vermont Genealogy Library

Free Open House

Sept. 7: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Start discovering your genealogy. Demonstrations of the internet resources available. Volunteers on hand to give tours. Genealogy books for sale and free refreshments. 310-9285, vtgenlib.org. Dupont Hall, Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Book and Bake Sale

Sept. 6 and 7: 9 a.m. to noon. Grace United Methodist Church, 130 Maple St. Ann, 879-7943.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Farms

Fall Harvest Campfire with Abenaki Chief Don Stevens

Sept. 6: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Fire Circle at Farm Barn. Learn about Abenaki culture. Stories, artifacts, drum-ming and songs. Ages 6 and up with adult. Member $5, Non-member $6. Information: shelburne-farms.org/calendar/. 1611 Harbor Road.

2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Champlain Valley

Sept. 15: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. alz.org. Shelburne Museum, 6000 Shelburne Road.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

SoBu Nite Out

Summer Series

Aug. 29: 5-8 p.m. The final SoBu Nite Out for 2019. Food trucks, live music by Grippo Funk Band, yard games, bike valet. Veterans Memorial Park, 1000 Dorset St.

WAITSFIELD

Mad River Craft Fair

Aug. 31 and Sept. 1: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 49th annual. Rain or shine. Adults $5, 12 and under free. Benefits Valley Players Theater. 110 juried artists, four bands, food court, craft cocktails, local beer, door prizes, free kids’ activities.

11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Smart Phone Photography workshops both days; Elena Kendall-Aranda; free, bring your phone.

Kenyon’s Field, 3337 Main St. Laura Arneson, laura@madriver.com,

802-496-4420, madrivercraftfair.com

Vermont Barns & Bridges Festival

Sept. 20 to 22: Tours, art shows, family-friendly. Mad River Valley: Moretown, Waitsfield, Warren, Route 100. Some events ticketed. Linda Barnes, 496-6682, info@valleyartsvt.com. Schedule: val-leyartsvt.com.

WILLISTON

Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District

Williston Stream Clean Up

Sept. 14: 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteer training followed by clean up. Meet at Goodwill parking lot, 64 Har-vest Lane. Wear tall boots and work clothes, be prepared for the weather. Work gloves provided if needed. Children over 10 with adult at all times. Refreshments follow at Burlington Beer Company. Register: winooskinrcd.org/calendar-of-events (first 15 receive Stream Team t-shirt). winooskinrcd.org

DANCE

BURLINGTON

Balkan Folk Dancing

Sept. 8: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Taught by Louise Brill and others. Line and circle dances, then intermediate dances, reviews, open request dancing. Beginners welcome. No partner needed. Free first time. $6 donation and snacks for the break welcome. Wear informal, comfortable clothing. Ohavi Zedek Syna-gogue, 188 N. Prospect St. Enter through back door. 802-540-1020; dance@together.net

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Lake Champlain Squares

Fall Season

Sept. 10 and 17: 7 to 9 p.m. Introductory; new dancers, first two sessions free. Casual attire. Singles welcome; no partner required. Frederick Tuttle Middle School, 500 Dorset St., 985-2012, 878-2485. Fa-cebook. lakechamplainsquares.org.

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

Little Umbrella: Art Curation

Union Station Gallery

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Through August: James Vogler, abstract oil paintings.

Through September: Gav’om & littlestPenguin Photography: “An ArtsyFartsy Family Exhibit.” Gavin, 9, and mother: colorful abstract paintings; littlePenguin Photography. 1 Main St. Sarah Drexler, 802-391-4083,

s.drex.vt@gmail.com

The Gallery at Main Street Landing

Kara Torres, “Myopia;” Ben Balcom, film: “The Sequence of Years. mainstreetlanding.com; 391-4083, 60 Lake St.

FILM

BURLINGTON

Anime Night

Second Friday of the month. Animated shows from Japan; four or more episodes. Discussion follows. Enter through side door. 777-9012, lazerem91@gmail.com. Laboratory B, 266 Pine St.

Vermont International Film Festival

Aug. 29: 7 p.m. Norah Schapiro, “Time for Ilhan;” documentary, Ilhan Omar.

Sept. 8: 4 p.m. Sunday Best series presents “Intelligent Lives” directed by Dan Habib and produced by Academy Award winning actor Chris Cooper. Co-presented by Vermont PBS. Followed by Q&A with Habib, Cooper, Eric Ford and Marianne Leone. Documentary challenges what it means to be intel-ligent, and points to a future in which people of all abilities can fully participate in higher education, meaningful employment and intimate relationships. Free with suggested donation of $5. Reserve in advance. 660-2600, vtiff.org. Main Street Landing Film House, Third Floor,

60 Lake St.

Howard Center

Community Education Series 2019

Sept. 12: 6 to 8:30 p.m. “MAJOR!” Life and campaigns of Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, 73, black transgender woman who has been fighting for the rights of trans women of color for over 40 years. Panel discussion (Gustavo Mercado Muñiz. Amanda Rohdenburg, TBA). Q&A moderated by Rep-resentative Bill Lippert. Age 18 and up. 802-488-6912, howardcenter.org/community-education/community-education-series-fall-2019/

Third Floor, 60 Lake St. 660-2600, mainstreetlanding.com.

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

Mother Up! Burlington

Third Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. Mother Up!: Families Rise Up for Climate Action is a project of 350VT bringing together families to talk about the tough realities of climate change and to partici-pate in the transition to a healthier and safer world. Meeting location rotates to different homes.

motherupbtv@350vt.org.

Champlain Valley Prostate Cancer

Support Group

Every second Tuesday of month. 6-7:30 p.m. General discussion and sharing among survivors, those beginning or rejoining the battle, wives, partners, etc. Mary L. Guyette RN, MS, ACNS-BC, 274-4990, vmary@aol.com. Hope Lodge,

237 East Ave.

NAMI Support Group

Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery support group, facilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s experiences, share coping strategies, and offer mutual encourage-ment and understanding. Free. namivt.org. Saint Paul’s Cathedral, 2 Cherry St.

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ages 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Infor-mation: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver

Support Group

Second Tuesdays of the month. 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Road.

WILLISTON

NAMI Family Support Group

1st & 3rd Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. Family Support Groups empower and educate family members and close friends of individuals with persistent mental health challenges. All groups are led by trained individuals who have a family member living with a mental health condition and understand the same challenges you are experiencing. NAMI Vermont, Kidder Newhouse Building (South En-trance), 600 Blair Park Road, Suite 301.

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum

Sept. 15: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1 p.m. Short lecture. Alnôbaiwi Abenakis, Green Corn Ceremony. Open daily to Oct. 31: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Last tour 3 p.m. $10, $6 students age 5 to 17; under 5 free. 865-4556, etha-nallenhomestead.org.

1 Ethan Allen Homestead.

CHARLOTTE

The Clemmons Family Farm

“To Sing of Common Things: Making a Way Out of No Way,” through fall 2019.

African-American and African Diaspora arts and culture community-building and creative placemaking programs.

2190 Greenbush Road. 765-560-5445; clemmonsfamilyfarm.org

FERRISBURGH

Rokeby Museum

• Current: “Free & Safe: The Underground Railroad in Vermont,” multi-media exhibit.

• Through Oct. 27: “Amassed and Up-ended: Decoding the Legacy of Stuff.” Objects, artworks, and documents from four generations of the Robinson family, 1793 to 1961.

Guided Tours: Friday to Monday and by appointment. Daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 27. 90-acre historic site. 877-3406, rokeby.org. 4334 Route 7.

MIDDLEBURY

The Henry Sheldon Museum

Summer exhibit: “The Landscape Architecture Legacy of Dan Kiley.”

Museum: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday (to Oct. 13) noon-5 p.m.

Research Center: Thursday & Friday, 1-5 p.m. Museum: $5 adults; $3 age 6 to18, $4.50 seniors, $12 family; $5 Research Center. 388-2117, henrysheldonmuseum.org. One Park St.

Middlebury College Museum of Art

Overbrook Gallery

Sept. 3 to Dec. 8: MuseumLab, “teaching laboratory” displays art supporting courses in religion, neuro-science,

gender studies, political science, environmental studies, art history, biochemistry and more.

Tuesday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday: noon to 5 p.m.

Closed Monday and collage holidays.

museum.middlebury.edu/visit

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

• Sept. 6: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Free First Friday Eve: Celebrating the farm families who own Cabot. Live music, lawn games, food trucks, picnicking, special programs.

• To Oct. 20: William Wegman: Outside In

Pizzagalli Center, 985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org.

6000 Shelburne Road.

MUSIC

Cathedral Church of St. Paul

Cathedral Arts

Sept. 17: Noon. Letitia Quant.

Tuesdays: noon to 1 p.m. Free; bring bag lunch, coffee and tea provided.

2 Cherry St., corner of Battery. 864-0471, info@cathedralarts.org, cathedralarts.org.

WILLISTON

Green Mountain Swing

Sept. 15: noon. 17-piece big band. Bring picnic, lawn chair, blanket. “Pass the Hat” donations to GMS scholarship fund for young musicians in Central Vermont. Isham Family Farm, Oak Hill Road. Helen Weston, westonforte@yahoo.com

Aug. 31, 1-1:30 p.m., Shelburne Farms, 1611 Harbor Road, Shelburne

Come face to face with a live owl or hawk at Shelburne Farms’ Raptors in Residence with Outreach for Earth Stewardship. Experience the wonder and learn the mysteries of live birds of prey. Presentations are at the entry to the Lone Tree Hill trail in back of the Children’s Farmyard between the turkeys and donkeys. Presentations are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through Sept. 21; Saturdays only Sept. 28 through Oct.19. Free with general admission: $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 children 3-17, free to children ages 2 and under, members and Shelburne residents. Above, Craig Newman of Outreach for Earth Stewardship with a barred owl.

OUTDOORS

Local Motion

Island Line Bike Ferry

Through Sept. 2: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Local Motion, Vermont’s statewide advocate for active transportation, vibrant communities and safe streets, operates ferry seven days a week that links the Island Line Trail, a popular bike path, to the Champlain Islands. Round trip: $8 adults, $5 youth 7-17, free 6 & un-der. localmotion.org.

Green Mountain Bicycle Club

Day Touring Rides

Rides begin 15 minutes after meeting. Under 18 need signed parental waiver. Helmets required. Visit thegmbc.com for more info or contact ride leader.

• Aug. 31: Waitsfield and Waterfalls 8:45 a.m. Enjoy a scenic tour through the countryside of Waitsfield and Warren. Regular and social ride options. Meet at Waitsfield Elementary School.

Leader: Bryan Harrington – 899-2908 / alpinefogman@yahoo.com

• Sept. 8: Pleasant Valley Pedaling 9:15 a.m. The 50-mile route travels through Jericho into Underhill and then via Pleasant Valley Road into Cambridge. Meet at Williston Central School.

Leader: Matt Kuivinen – 881-9045 / mattkui@earthlink.net

Green Mountain Club

Hike Outings

Join the Burlington section of the Green Mountain Club. Contact hike leader for meetup time and loca-tion. For more information: gmcburlington.org.

• Aug. 31: Hike around Mansfield $4 state park day use fee. Difficult hike. Moderate pace. 11.1 miles. 3500’ elevation gain. David Hathaway, david.hathaway.78@gmail.com, 899-9982.

• Sept. 7: Mystery Hike Moderate hike. Wes Volk, wesvolk@gmail.com.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Farms

Draft Animal-Power Field Days

Oct. 4 to 6: Seventh annual. “The World of Draft Animal-Power.” Tours, demonstrations, music, enter-tainment, kids’ activities, obstacle course, raffle (online and at event). Breeding. Barn. Pre-register for intensive workshops. dapnetinfo@gmail.com. Volunteers and information: draftanimalpower.org;

Erin Lorentz, 802-747-7900.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Burlington Garden Club

Community Garden Volunteer Work Program

Sept. 7: 9 to 11 a.m. All–American, Cottage, Butterfly, and Grandma and Grandpa Gardens. Bring small garden tools and gloves. Vermont Garden Park, 1100 Dorset St.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Vermont Reads: “March: Book One”

Congressman John Lewis & Andrew Aydin

Oct. 7: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Congressman John Lewis and Andrew Aydin discuss the transformative and award-winning graphic novel, “March: Book One.” No charge, four ticket limit. Flynntix.org. 802-86-FLYNN. Flynn MainStage, 153 Main St.

Vermont Humanities

46th Annual Fall Conference

Nov. 15 and 16: “Searching for Home: Journeys, Quests and Migrations.

UVM, Dudley H. Davis Center. 262-2626, info@vermonthumanities.org, vermonthumanities.org.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Champlain Valley Quilt Guild of Vermont

Sept. 3: 6:30 p.m. Photo lecture, “Japan: Tradition and Inspiration,” quilt artist Allison Wilbur. Open to new and accomplished quilters; bring a friend. First Tuesday of month, except July. Workshop on Wednesday. Guests $10; annual membership $35. 30 Holy Family Parish Hall, Lincoln St. cvqgvt.org.

MILTON

Milton Historical Society

Sept. 4: 7 p.m. Charles J. LaRocca, “Stephen Crane’s “The Red Badge of Courage: An Annotation and Review.” Nationally recognized authority on the Civil War and the Battle of Chancellorsville. 13 School St. miltonvthistory.org

RICHMOND

Lake Champlain Salmon Festival

International Year of the Salmon

Oct. 5: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. History and restoration of Atlantic salmon in Lake Champlain and Winooski River. See live salmon on display. Richmond Volunteers Green. Talks and film screenings: Community Room, Richmond Community Library, 201 Bridge St., 434-3036, richmondfreelibraryvt.org

Richmond Post Office: special limited edition USPS International Year of the Salmon Stamp Cancella-tion. lcbp.org/salmon.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Burlington Garden Club

Sept. 24: 1 p.m. Lauren Layn, Outreach Coordinator, Chittenden Solid Waste’s Community, “Options for Keeping Food Scraps Out of the Landfill.” Free. bgcvt.org. Faith United First Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St.

WILLISTON

Dorothy Ailing Memorial Library

“Voices from the Attic: The Williamstown Boys in the Civil War”

Sept. 10: 7 p.m. Carlton Young; based on recently discovered letters of two brothers. Co-sponsored by Chittenden County Historical Society and Williston Historical Society. Community Room, 21 Library Lane. Ann Gray, grayann8@aol.com

THEATER

BURLINGTON

FlynnSpace

Sept. 20 and 21: 8 p.m. Middlebury Actors Workshop, “Every Brilliant Thing;” Duncan MacMillan and Jonny Donahoe with Aly Perry. 153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Players

Auditions for “The Secret Garden”

• Sept. 6: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Sept. 7: 10 a.m. to noon. Five males, two of school age; five females, one of school age (10-12). Show dates: Nov. 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23. Help needed with stage managing and costumes. shelburneplay-ers.com for sides and updates. Shelburne Town Center, 5420 Shelburne Road.

MIDDLEBURY

Vermont Coffee Company Theater

Middlebury Actors Workshop

Cutting Edge Off-Broadway Staged Reading Series

Sept. 8: 4 p.m. Amy Herzog’s “After the Revolution.” Directed by Rebecca Strum. Refreshments and talk-back after performance; drawing for two free tickets to October’s “Much Ado About Nothing.” $10 suggested donation. 1197 Exchange St. middleburyactors.org

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Lyric Theatre Company

Auditions for “The Addams Family”

• Sept. 3, 4, 5: 5:45 to 10:15 p.m. Adult auditions; age 16 on or before Sept. 3, 2019; believable stage age 18 and up.

• Sept. 7: 9 a.m. Registration deadline. 9 a.m. to noon Youth auditions (Pugsley, two ancestor chil-dren); must have turned 8 by Sept. 7; Pugsley stage age 10 to 13; ancestor children stage age 5 to 13. lyricvtsm@gmail.com, 802-324-3651, lyrictheatrevt.org. 7 Green Tree Drive.