Parks & Rec News

The fall/winter program brochure is now available online. Go to our website to see all the offerings and to register for upcoming programs – www.shelburnevt.org/160/Parks-Recreation

Last chance for discounted Great Escape tickets

Tickets will be for sale at the Recreation Office until Aug. 30. Don’t miss your chance to purchase deeply discounted tickets at $41 each. (Gate price at the park: $64.99) We also offer ​daily parking passes for $18 ($20 at the park). Don’t miss this opportunity to have one last summer adventure! Call our office if you have questions at 985-9551.

Kindergarten soccer

Mini-Mites is a fun, instructional soccer program for kindergarteners (must be entering kindergarten this fall). The program curriculum includes fun ball mastery activities, interactive fundamental technical training between players and exciting small-sided games. The main objective of the sessions is to introduce young players to basic soccer techniques in a fun and interactive environment. Boys and girls will be separated into different groups. Dates: Saturdays, Sept. 7 – Oct. 5., 10-11 a.m. Fee: $30 (includes t-shirt and team picture). Shelburne Community School Fields. GPS Vermont staff will supervise the program. Parent volunteer helpers are needed. Please sign up to help when registering your child. This helps keep the cost of the program low. Registration deadline: Friday, Sept. 6, at noon.

GPS “Juniors” soccer

This program is designed especially for pre-school aged children 3-5 years old with the idea that children naturally want to have fun. What’s more natural than running around and kicking a ball? We’ll include age-appropriate games that will let them enjoy the game and learn basic skills without putting pressure on winning or competition. They’ll also learn to work cooperatively with other children. A great first experience. Program dates: Saturdays, Sept. 7 – Oct. 5. Times: 9–9:45 a.m. Fee: $70. Location: Shelburne Community School Fields. Registration deadline is Fri., Sept. 6 at noon.

Upcoming adult programs

Men’s Basketball, Adult Volleyball, Table Tennis, Early Morning Boot Camp, Gentle Yoga, Yang 24 Tai Chi, Shotokan Karate, Pickleball Lessons and more. See our website for all the fall and winter adult programs and events!

Upcoming youth programs: Safe Sitter Course, Tennis Lessons, CrossFit Kids Fitness Program, Shotokan Karate and more! See our website for all the fall and winter youth programs and events. Don’t wait to sign up as these programs can fill and close quickly.