It is time for one of Race Vermont’s most popular events, the Charlotte Covered Bridge 5K/10K and Half Marathon, Saturday, Sept. 7, 8 a.m., at 407 Beach Road in Shelburne.

The race begins and ends at Shelburne Beach on Lake Champlain. Along the course, participants pass Shelburne Orchard and run along a picturesque dirt road featuring views of the Vermont countryside. Runners then pass Charlotte Beach before entering the Holmes Creek Covered Bridge for the first time. The course continues on rolling hills before arriving at the turnaround where runners will head back the way they came.

As it is a relatively flat course, the race is for all running abilities, with runners choosing the race length they prefer, 5K, 10K or half-marathon. A 5K race walking division is new in this year’s event. Also new for 2019, there is a 3.25 hour time limit for the half marathon. Race day registration begins at 7 a.m. on the event day, if the online registrations do not reach the 400 runner limit.

Shelburne Police will support the event, covering the road intersections of Beach/Greenbush, Orchard/Lake and Lake/Ferry.

Participants will be awarded a finishers medal and treated to refreshments followed by an awards ceremony and post-race raffle.

For more information, visit www.racevermont.com.