New regional sales director for LCB Senior Living

Christina Carmody of Colchester has been appointed as regional sales director for LCB Senior Living, LLC, owner and operator of senior living residences throughout New England.

In her new position, Carmody will oversee the sales operations of the three LCB communities in Vermont: Residence at Shelburne Bay in Shelburne, The Residence at Otter Creek in Middlebury and The Residence at Quarry Hill in South Burlington.

According to LCB, Carmody has over a decade of sales executive experience in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries with knowledge of Vermont real estate, business development strategies and operational sales procedures and techniques.

LCB is headquartered in Norwood, Mass.