Shelburne Farms hires chief financial officer

Jessica Perrault has joined Shelburne Farms as its chief financial officer.

Perrault was previously senior vice president of MAC Corner Market LLC, which, until its recent sale, owned five small markets in Richmond, Waterbury, Johnson, Shelburne and Jericho/Underhill.

As MAC Corner Market expanded its store holdings, she was responsible for managing accounting, operations, infrastructure development and human resources.

As a member of the farm’s senior leadership team, Perrault will oversee financial systems and processes, budgeting, financial reporting and analysis for the 12 program and operating areas of the nonprofit organization.

