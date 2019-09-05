Waldorf hires new head of school

The Lake Champlain Waldorf School of Shelburne announced the hiring of Jas Darland in a newly-created head of school position. Darland will oversee all aspects of the school’s operations, strategic planning and growth.

With a a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor’s degree from Franklin Pierce College, Darland founded and managed the Waldorf Garden School in Atlanta, Ga. She has a track record of community involvement as a trustee of the Environmental Education Alliance of Georgia, a volunteer tax preparer with the Internal Revenue Service and a leader with Girl Scouts USA.

Darland has relocated from Atlanta to accept the position and now resides in South Burlington.

“We are deeply grateful to have Jas joining our team,” said board president Travis Elliott. “Jas has proven her ability to hold the vision and management of a school, and she communicates with honesty, clarity and warmth. This is what our teachers, families and students need at this time.”

The newly-created head of school position is part of a governance revamp at the 35-year-old school, which is an independent, non-profit, co-educational day school for preschool through high school students. The school has two campuses in Shelburne, 359 Turtle Lane and 122 Bostwick Road.

“What excites me most about joining Lake Champlain Waldorf School is that the teachers are asking, ‘How has the nature of childhood changed in the past 100 years?’ What fresh energies are needed to fulfill our students and families?” said Darland, who started in late August. “Bringing the Cyber Civics curriculum, which teaches students how to navigate the digital world, is so valuable. It takes courage to change, and this school is taking the time to do it right.”