All Souls Interfaith Gathering and Shelburne Farms host the 18th Annual Choral Celebration Sunday, Sept. 15, 4 p.m. at Shelburne Farms’ Breeding Barn. The event is free and open to the public.

The Choral Celebration is hosted by All Souls’ lead pastor Rev. Don Chatfield, who will be speaking on this year’s spiritual theme, “Love for All Beings: Compassion in Action.” In addition, interfaith prayers will be shared from leaders representing Hindu, Jewish, Native American, Roman Catholic, Protestant. and Muslim communities.

Highlighting the event, are choral offerings by the All Souls choir and the South County Chorus led by Rufus Patrick.

Participants are invited to bring items to create a large community altar expressing compassion for all beings. Items may be retrieved at the end of the celebration.

Shelburne Farms cheese, Champlain Orchards apples, cider, and donuts will be available. Donations are accepted at the door. Organizers note that as the Shelburne Farm’s Breeding Barn is unheated, attendees are reminded to dress for the weather.

For more information, visit www.allsoulsinterfaith.org.