CVU’s Mini Metro Basketball League seeking players

Calling all 5th- 8th-grade basketball players!

CVU is in the Mini Metro League this winter. Mini Metro is a competitive basketball league with teams from area high school districts.

The Mini Metro season runs from early November through mid-February, with one or

two practices during the week and games on Sundays. Boys and girls teams are fielded

for a 5th-6th grade division and a 7th-8th grade division. The CVU teams are made up of

players from Charlotte, Hinesburg, St. George, Shelburne, and Williston.

Questions? Go to https://sites.google.com/site/cvuminimetro

Tryouts will be held at the Champlain Valley Union High School gymnasium on the following dates:

7-8 Girls: Monday, Sept. 16 and Wednesday, Sept. 18; 7-9 p.m.

7-8 Boys: Sunday, Sept. 22, 5-7 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 24, 7-9 p.m.

5-6 Boys: Thursday, Sept. 26, 7-8:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 28, 5-7 p.m.

5-6 Girls: Wednesday, Oct. 2 and Thursday, Oct. 3; 7-8:30 p.m.