Local Veteran competes in National Disabled Veterans TEE tournament

Army Veteran Shannon Blake of Shelburne is participating in the 2019 National Disabled Veterans TEE (Train, Expose, Experience) Tournament held in Iowa City, Sept. 8-13.

“Being active, outdoors and engaged with other Veterans are three very important elements to survival for disabled Veterans,” said Blake. “The National VA TEE event provides all three!”

The 26th National Disabled Veterans TEE Tournament is an annual rehabilitative event sponsored by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Disabled American Veterans. The week-long event promotes rehabilitation by offering visually impaired veterans and those with other disabilities the opportunity to enjoy therapeutic adaptive golfing and other recreational sports. Veterans are also introduced to adaptive recreational sports, including horseback riding, disc golf, fishing, kayaking and biking to further boost their confidence.

Blake receives his medical care at White River Junction VA Medical Center and is one of 260 Veterans nationwide selected to attend the event this year.

“This tournament leverages VA’s adaptive sports medicine model as a tool for wellness and a way to focus on healthy living,” said Laura Miraldi, associate director of nursing and patient care services at White River Junction VA. “We are proud to see Shannon participate and watch as his develops new skills and expand fellowship among fellow comrades.”

Blake served as a major in the U.S. Army and is an Afghanistan War Veteran. He is a founder of Warriors Soar, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization supporting disabled combat Veterans. Their last fundraiser, a golf event earlier this year, raised over $12,000 for local Veterans.