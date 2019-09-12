Selectboard to host economic development forum

The Shelburne Selectboard will host a forum on community economic development on Sept. 24.

The Shelburne Economic Development Summit is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. in the new Pierson Library Community Center.

The free event will be a moderated roundtable discussion focused on business retention in Shelburne. It will include panelists from Vermont state government, Chittenden County regional economic development leaders and local business owners.

Selectboard Vice Chair Jaime Heins is an organizer for the event. He said the public is invited to attend “to help identify opportunities to foster continued long-term business growth and expansion in Shelburne.”