Shelburne Police Log

Aug. 3

7:04 a.m. Officers worked a charity bike ride at Shelburne Road and Marsett Road.

7:59 a.m. At a traffic stop on Spear Street at Irish Hill Road, an officer did a commercial motor vehicle inspection and found the vehicle to be significantly overweight and took enforcement action.

8:16 a.m. Police responded to Countryside Motel on Shelburne Road for a citizen dispute. After speaking with those involved, officers issued a trespass order.

8:24 a.m. Police, Fire, and Rescue responded to Dorset Street where a dog was stranded in a small pond. Fire department personnel brought the dog safely to shore and returned it to its owner.

11:10 p.m. Police investigated a report from Harbor Place on Shelburne Road of someone directing lasers through a resident’s floor. Officers spoke with the individual.

Aug. 4

12:05 a.m. An officer observed illegal fireworks above the tree line near Webster Road. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the source.

3:31 p.m. Police talked with individuals on Vermont Route 116 regarding a property line dispute.

4:37 p.m. A police detail worked the Lyle Lovett concert at the Shelburne Museum.

6:05 p.m. Police are investigating an incident on Shelburne Road where an individual was treated for a self-inflicted BB gunshot wound to the foot.

Aug. 5

6:20 p.m. Police helped resolve a dispute at Shelburne Beach.

Aug. 6

9:38 a.m. Police are investigating a possible burglary at a home on Martindale Road.

10:29 a.m. Police responded to a two-car crash near Jiffy Mart on Shelburne Road. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and were towed. Police interviewed both drivers and filed a state crash report.

3:14 p.m. Police received a tip from New York City police via a suicide prevention hotline regarding an individual, possibly residing in Shelburne, who was threatening self-harm. Police went to the address given but did not find the individual.

5:13 p.m. Police responded to Shelburne Road and Cynosure Drive where a driver reported that a white sedan with out-of-state plates had hit his vehicle and then left the scene. Police filed a crash report and are investigating.

8:03 p.m. A cow was reported to be loose on Harbor Road but police could not locate the animal.

Aug. 7

1:14 a.m. Shelburne Police, Fire, and Rescue were joined by Charlotte Fire and South Burlington Fire to a call on Pierson Drive, where there was reported smoke in the basement. The response team located the source of the smoke and mitigated the hazard.

7:16 p.m. Police filed a fraud report from a caller on Harbor Road. The case is under investigation.

Aug. 8

10:05 a.m. Police took a phone report of theft from a room at Harbor Place on Shelburne Road. The case is under investigation.

6:51 p.m. Police are investigating a complaint of illegal dumping on Shelburne Road.

8:17 p.m. Police and fire responded to a small fire at Shelburne Beach and extinguished it.

Aug. 9

7:58 a.m. Police returned a lost wallet dropped off at the station.

6:02 p.m. Shelburne Police, Fire, and Rescue and Charlotte Fire and Rescue headed to Twilight Bay in response to a report of a man whose sailboat had flipped over as a result of bad weather. The man safely made his way to shore on his own.

6:40 p.m. Shelburne Fire Department Marine Unit checked on a boat that had run aground in Shelburne Bay. The boaters confirmed that they were not in any distress.

8:47 p.m. An officer assisted an emotionally distressed driver on the side of Bostwick Road.