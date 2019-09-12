Whitaker to retire as farmers market manager

MADELINE CLARK

When many people are sleeping in or leisurely munching their morning cereal, Tod Whitaker is busy running the Shelburne Farmers Market. He’s hardly had a summer Saturday off in over a decade – but that’s about to change. After helping create the market, then volunteer as its manager for 14 years, Whitaker is ready to move on to greener pastures in retirement.

According to market volunteers, Whitaker “jumped into it both hands and feet” when he helped found the Shelburne Farmers’ Market as the then-Shelburne Business and Professional Association (SBPA) president.

“He was the person with the enthusiasm for the project and the energy to be the manager,” SBPA member Roz Graham said. She added that he and the association saw an opportunity for local farmers and vendors to support the local economy and build community, and his efforts helped get it off the ground.

To manage a market

Although the term “Farmers Market” may conjure up images of verdant fields, children running around in play clothes and a band playing sweet summer tunes, Whitaker’s annual market work began against a different backdrop. Grey skies and white downy snowflakes ruled the landscape as he started planning the coming summer’s market. His preparatory work included calling on previous vendors and looking for new ones – all while keeping his ratio in mind. Whitaker and the SBPA placed an emphasis on agriculturalists at the market, with farmers accounting for 50 percent of vendors, Graham said.

“In his mind, a farmers market is just that,” former SBPA secretary and current market volunteer Barbara Mercure said. Mercure worked with Whitaker on and off since the beginning of his tenure as market manager, in recent times helping manage the 3SquaresVermont table. According to Mercure, Whitaker has maintained a good mix of vendors from produce to crafts. He’s also grown the market from its original 25 vendors to about 46. Plus, Mercure said, he’s established connections with vendors who can come on a weekend-by-weekend basis if steady vendors are unable to attend.

In season, Whitaker can be seen demarcating vendor areas on Fridays, helping with set up and answering vendor questions early on Saturday, then manning the market booth, then helping with tear-down in the late afternoon.

“He does things behind the scenes a lot of us are not aware of,” Mount Philo Woodworks vendor Randy Ramsden said.

Indeed, part of his duties include reporting sales to the state, and managing health and safety requirements for the market, Mercure said. Plus running pre- and post-market meetings with the vendors.

It’s hard to imagine someone volunteering their Saturdays for 14 years. But to Whitaker, it’s a pleasant experience.

“I enjoy the market,” he said. “The market is a way to promote folks that are involved in agriculture.”

Retiring now was prompted by health reasons, Whitaker said. “I have trouble schlepping stuff around,” he said. Plus, there are opportunities one misses while managing a weekend market.

“There’s a lot of things I put off that I couldn’t do on Saturdays,” Whitaker said. “I can’t go to Maine, I can’t go to the Cape, I can’t go to places we would normally visit.”

With his newfound free time, Whitaker says he’ll have activities to keep him busy.

A calm and affable man

“He’s easy to talk to and work with,” Ramsden said, adding his calm demeanor helps smooth market operations. In fact, that’s what he’ll miss most about Whitaker.

“I do give credit to his calm, focused, keep an eye on the long-game managing of the market,” Graham echoed.

According to Mercure, Whitaker’s firsthand experience gardening and beekeeping, coupled with his nature, has helped him relate to the vendors.

“He’s got a great way of working with people,” Mercure said. “To spend a couple hours with him is a great privilege.”

And his positive relations extend to the community as well. Whitaker has forged personal connections with many of the market attendees, she added. He can often be seen greeting them and checking in on their latest and greatest happenings.

“You start knowing more of the community through him,” Mercure said, recalling occasions in which folks would come chat with him and he’d introduce her to them. “I’ve made a lot of friends that way,” she said.

Filling Whitaker’s shoes

Replacing a 14-year market manager is no small task. That’s why the SBPA has already begun preparing for Whitaker’s departure. Ideally, the association would like to have the next manager appointed before the market ends next month, Graham said. They hope the new manager will overlap with Whitaker to get a feel for the market. Graham added the SBPA board may look to someone “within the farmers market mechanism.”

“We’re looking for someone with the energy and background experience to tackle the job,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be another Tod, but they have to understand how he made it successful all these years.”

The position is part-time but requires yearlong effort, according to Graham. It’s always been a volunteer position with the managers’ mileage covered. But Graham said the association may discuss making the position paid. According to Whitaker, Shelburne Farmers Market is the only large market in the state that does not have a paid manager’s position.

Volunteers and vendors acknowledge things will change when Whitaker hangs up his hat.

“It’s going to be a big transition,” Mercure said. “It’s not going to be easy, transition is never easy, but I think we will be pleasantly surprised with whoever steps in.”

In his own words

Fourteen summers have come and gone since Whitaker began managing the market, and one of the largest changes, he says, is the market’s growth.

“It could be a craft show, or food,” Whitaker said. “That’s what’s been a problem for a lot of markets: growing and maintaining agriculture.”

It was a real challenge in Shelburne as well. Market rules dictate that if a vendor attends 80 percent of the Saturday markets, they can automatically return the following summer, Whitaker said. But it takes a season to see if the vendor is a good fit, he added.

“One of the frustrating things … for instance, I’ve accepted folks who I thought would be selling bread but are selling sweet stuff,” Whitaker said, adding so long as they attend 80 percent of the markets, they can return the next year. “That’s something that I have adhered to.”

Whitaker is pleased, nonetheless, to have kept the farm in farmers market.

“I guess I feel proud of the fact that we have such a variety … but we still have a focus on agriculture at the market,” he said.

The most rewarding part of his tenure as manager has been witnessing crowds of people attending the market.

“It’s just a great gathering place,” Whitaker said. “The overpowering thing is that I enjoy the market.”

As the SBPA begins its search for the next manager, Whitaker said he expects he’ll be a part of the process. He also intends to help train the new manager once they’re chosen.

“They won’t be starting from scratch,” Whitaker said. “I can give them a road map for how it has been successful in the past.”

He says he’ll miss all the people who helped at the market. He’ll miss the vendors as well.

“I’ve enjoyed working with them. Each one of them contributed their own part of what makes the market successful,” he said. “It has been a very enjoyable time managing the market.”