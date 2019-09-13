Shelburne Police warn of rise in thefts

The Shelburne Police would like to alert the community to a recent increase in property crimes and to offer suggestions to help combat these thefts.

Since the beginning of August, there has been an increase in bicycle thefts, thefts from motor vehicles and burglaries. Police have worked diligently to increase patrols in affected areas and to solve these crimes. Community assistance in valuable in not only preventing these crimes, but in gathering information for the identification of offenders.

Please consider the following:

Secure your residence. While Shelburne is a safe community, many thefts are crimes of opportunity. Take care to ensure your garage door is closed. Consider the use of exterior lighting at night. This is not only a deterrent to criminal activity but allows better visibility for our patrols. Lock your vehicle and secure any valuables. Most items are taken from unlocked vehicles. Do not leave valuables in plain sight. Thieves know that a cord may lead to a hidden electronic device such as an iPad or cell phone. Whenever possible, do not store these items in your vehicle. Many bicycles that are stolen are left lying about and/or unlocked. Consider recording serial numbers of valuables. This can aid in the recovery of property should it be stolen. If a serial number is not available, consider marking or etching the items with a unique number. Alarms, video surveillance equipment and other investments are helpful in both deterring and investigating crime. Many internet-based notifications can notify the homeowner directly about activity at their residence and at an affordable cost. Shelburne does have an alarm ordinance, so please contact the police department for alarm information. Retrievable video is a valuable investigative tool. “If you see something, say something.” While this has almost become a cliché, the reality is that neighborhood residents know best what normal activity is in their neighborhood and can assist in identifying unusual activity. Many residential burglaries occur during the daytime.

Please report any suspicious activity to the Shelburne Police Department at 802-985-8051. If it is an emergency, call 911. Please help keep our community safe.