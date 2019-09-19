CVU soccer, golf teams notch wins

BOYS GOLF

The Champlain Valley Union boys golf team traveled to Vermont National Country Club on Monday and came away with first place.

The Redhawks earned 158 points, while Rice (171) came in second and South Burlington (172) was third.

Nate Godbout shot a 37 to earn medalist honors.

GIRLS SOCCER

CVU 4, Mount Anthony 0: The undefeated Champlain Valley girls soccer team continued its winning ways with a victory on the road over Mount Anthony on Saturday.

Maggie Gannon and Josie Pecor each had a goal and an assist to pace the offense for the Redhawks (3-0). Olivia Zubarik and Gillian Magnier also scored and Ella Polli made two saves to earn the shutout.

Lexi Gerow stopped 14 shots for Mount Anthony.

BOYS SOCCER

CVU 1, Burlington 0: Jami Lashua scored with under 10 minutes remaining in regulation to break a scoreless tie and lift the CVU boys soccer team to a win on Friday.

Henry Bijur had an assist on the game-winner and Jett Barbic stopped four shots to earn the shutout for CVU (5-0).

Owen Harris made eight saves for the Seahorses (3-1-1).

GIRLS GOLF

CVU’s Courtney Vincent was a co-medalist on Thursday at the Links at Lang Farm.

Vincent and St. Johnsbury’s Catherine Wang both shot a 38.

Led by Vincent’s performance, the Redhawks finished in third place. Taylor Hoar added a 44 for CVU.

FIELD HOCKEY

Rice 2, CVU 1: Sophia Stevens made nine saves in goal but it was not enough for Champlain Valley Union to hold off Rice on Monday.

Hailey Chase scored for the Redhawks (2-3) and Flynn Hall had an assist.

Kate Buckley and Larissa Zierak each had a goal for the Green Knights, who move to 2-3 with the win.

On Friday, CVU beat Burlington 6-0 after a four-goal effort in the first half. Hall and Clara McFadden each had a goal and two assists.

FOOTBALL

St. Johnsbury 49, CVU 0: Host St. Johnsbury scored five touchdowns in the first half to pull away with a win over CVU on Saturday afternoon.

Seth Boffa led the Redhawk rushing attack with 48 yards. CVU falls to 1-2 on the season.

Trey Alercio passed for 206 yard and two touchdown for the Hilltoppers (3-0).

CVU Weekly Sports Schedule

Sept. 19 – Sept. 25

THURSDAY, Sept. 19

Girls Golf – at Champlain Country Club, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball – at Rice, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, Sept. 20

Boys Golf – at Rocky Ridge Country Club, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer – at Essex, 4:30 p.m.

Football – at BFA-St. Albans, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, Sept. 21

Cross-Country – at Manchester Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Boys Soccer – South Burlington, 10 a.m.

MONDAY, Sept. 23

Girls Golf – North Country Invitational at Newport Country Club, 1 p.m.

Boys Golf – at Champlain Country Club, 4 p.m.

Field Hockey – Mount Mansfield, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer – at Burr and Burton, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, Sept. 24

Boys Volleyball – at Lyndon, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer – at Burlington, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 25

Field Hockey – at Burlington, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer – South Burlington, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball – vs. Rice, 4:30 p.m.