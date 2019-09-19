Erin Miller Heins named to 2020 Best Lawyers in America List

Erin Miller Heins

Erin Miller Heins, an attorney with Langrock Sperry & Wool, LLP  has been named to The Best Lawyers in America, the oldest peer-review publication in the legal profession. Miller Heins was named to the 2020 list for commercial litigation, and litigation – construction.

Overall, 65 percent of Langrock attorneys were recognized, and more than one-third of the Langrock attorneys named are female. Lawyers are selected based on voting averages received during the peer-review assessments.

Langrock Sperry & Wool has offices in Burlington and Middlebury.

 

