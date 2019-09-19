A grand opening: Shelburne checks out new library and restored Town Hall

AUBRIE DAVENPORT

Community News Service

The Shelburne community came out Saturday morning to celebrate the grand opening of the rebuilt Pierson Library and renovated historic Town Hall.

More than 100 people packed the main room of the Town Hall for the formal dedication of the project that will “honor the past and inform the future,” said Dorothea Penar, president of the Shelburne Historical Society.

Dozens more joined in throughout the morning to tour the new multi-level space that includes a modern two-story library and a community meeting room attached to the historic landmark in Shelburne village.

Penar addressed the morning gathering along with library Director Kevin Unrath, Town Manager Lee Krohn and library Trustee Ruth Hagerman. Shelburne resident and former Vermont Gov. Madeleine Kunin joined the local officials on stage and offered her congratulations and support for the project, praising its “so many beautiful touches.”

Kunin spoke of the great importance that libraries hold within a community.

“Libraries still send one message – access to knowledge,” she said. “People place value in a community on intellectual growth and a community gathering place.”

Unrath noted that despite the popularity of the internet and digital resources, libraries continue to grow in popularity.

“Library usage is actually going up here in Shelburne, in the state of Vermont, and nationwide over the last 30 years,” he said. “The internet has not killed libraries.”

The speakers stood on the Town Hall stage at a podium with shelves holding books on Vermont and local history. Newly-restored chandeliers lit the space already bright with natural light streaming through the two-story wood-framed windows lining both sides of the hall.

Shelburne Poet Laureate Rick Bessette was out of town for the weekend, but he wrote and recorded a poem for the occasion recounting the library’s history, and Unrath played it for the crowd. Following opening remarks, the ceremonial ribbon-cutting was done outside the building’s main entrance.

Afterward, the crowd grew and people spread out through the library’s two floors, the community room and into the lower level of Town Hall where the historical society will have its new home and exhibition space. Some temporary exhibits depicting scenes from Shelburne and the library’s history were on display. Penar said the group will host its own opening later this fall and anticipates coordinating more programming in the space thanks to grant funding.

The nearly $7 million project was designed by Vermont Integrated Architecture in Middlebury and built by Neagley & Chase Construction Co. from South Burlington. The project was supported with over $1 million in fundraising and a bond approved by Shelburne voters.

At 12,900 square feet, the new space is nearly twice the size of the previous one-story library.

The library’s main floor contains the circulation desk and space mostly dedicated to children’s and young adult materials and space for reading, doing homework and working on computers.

Windows in the main library offer a view into a hall that connects with what library officials are calling the “community living room.” That space contains a gas fireplace and large windows; just outside is a new garden space and patio with outdoor tables and chairs.

The upstairs floor contains more books and materials geared toward adults. Bookshelves were reused from the former library and updated with some new paneling. A long counter along the windowed wall features as outlets and stools for people to work on laptops.

Several mini fireplaces placed throughout the building add a warm, homey feeling and the neutral finishes are decorated with art work showcasing local talent. The first pieces on display include paintings by Lorraine Manely and colorful paper collages by artist Jo Thomas. Burlington City Arts is assisting with the gallery offerings.

The project included a variety of energy efficient features including its heating and cooling system, efficient windows, rooftop solar to generate electricity, and an electric-vehicle charging station in the parking lot – something library officials said they believed to be a first for Shelburne.

During the open house, library trustees gave tours and answered questions and people lined up at the circulation desk to check out books. Kids gravitated toward computers to try the new work stations.

Highlights of the morning included performances by old and new local musicians. The community living room was packed as 11-year-old guitar prodigy Charlie Schramm played a few tunes ahead of Rick Norcoss, a local favorite and frontman for the popular Vermont western swing band Rick and the All-Star Ramblers.

Vermont Railway provided a ceremonial train ride for a handful of library patrons who arrived at the train station just across from the new library.

Visitors were treated to free ice cream and volunteers with service dogs in the “Read to the Dogs” program were on hand as well.

Two local programs that work with the schools used the grand opening to set up information tables at the event. Connecting Youth matches students with mentors who are positive role models. Everybody Wins connects elementary students with reading mentors to meet over lunch every week.

More information about library programs and events is online at piersonlibrary.org.

Community News Service is a collaboration with the University of Vermont’s Reporting & Documentary Storytelling program.