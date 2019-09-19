Inclusive Arts Vermont call to artists

Inclusive Arts Vermont invites established and emerging artists to participate in ANEW, an exhibition showcasing works of art by Vermont artists with disabilities.

Artists are asked to submit works that represent their interpretation of the theme of ANEW, highlighting beginnings, openings, doorways and new starts. The application deadline is Sept. 30. Artists may obtain assistance with the application form.

Vermont artists with various disabilities, regardless of experience or formal training, who are at least 18 years of age or older, are eligible to apply. Participation by artists who have lifelong disabilities, as well as artists applying with artwork completed after the onset of their disability, are encouraged.

ANEW will offer participating artists opportunities to be featured in statewide publicity, build larger audiences for their work and receive technical assistance in the professional documentation and presentation of their work.

The exhibition will travel statewide through the 2020 calendar year, beginning Feb. 15, 2020, at the Amy E. Tarrant Gallery in Burlington.

All exhibition host galleries are physically accessible, and the exhibition will provide accessible program and communication features coordinated by Inclusive Arts Vermont. This includes, but is not limited to verbal descriptions, audio tours, large print, braille and gallery tours.

For more information, visit www.inclusiveartsvermont.org.