Sept. 22, 12-4 p.m., Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services, 170 Ferry Road, Charlotte
Charlotte’s Safety Fun Fair is a fun and educational event for all ages. Everyone is invited to visit with public safety pro-viders from a variety of organizations, and watch live demonstrations to include CPR, K9 and fire demonstrations and much more. Lunch available for purchase. Event held rain or shine. No admission fee, however, donations of canned goods and other nonperishable food items for the Charlotte Food Shelf will be gratefully accepted. For more infor-mation, email auxiliary@cvfrs.org or contact Deputy Chief Rob Mullin at 425-3111. Above: Charlotte Firefighters demonstrate how a structure fire is extinguished with water and firefighting foam at last year’s Safety Fun Fair.
COMMUNITY
BURLINGTON
Burlington Team Hope Walk
• Sept. 19: 4 p.m. Registration cut-off.
• Sept. 21: 9 a.m. Check in. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fundraiser for Huntington’s Disease Society of America. University of Vermont, University Heights Oval, 90 University Heights/South 1. Dan Dulude, 802-734-3849, dbshadow@comcast.net. hdsa.donordrive.com, hdsa.org, 1-800-345-HDSA.
Joint Urban Ministry Project
2019 Annual RUN or Walk
Sept. 21: 8:30 a.m. Registration. 10 a.m. Race (5K run, 1K run for kids, 1K walk). Prizes. $20 registration. Benefits Joint Urban Ministry Project. North Beach, 60 Institute Road. jumpvt.org
Interfaith Labyrinth Walk
Fall Equinox Celebration
Sept. 23: 5:30 p.m. Join a walking meditation to mark the turning of the seasons as the days become shorter and the night longer. Consider the balance of light and dark in your life. Led by the U.U. Labyrinth Ministry members. All are welcome. Rain or Shine. Free. Unitarian Universalist Church, 152 Pearl St. (top of Church Street) Carol MacDonald, 802-862-9037, carol@carolmacdonald.com.
Green Mountain Animal Defenders
Walk for All Animals
Sept. 28 (rain date Sept. 29): 10 a.m. registration. City Hall, Church Street. 11 a.m. Ninth annual walk begins: “Working to protect the well-being of all animals.” Friendly, leashed dogs and animal-themed costumes welcome. $5 registra-tion; 12 and under free. bit.ly/gmadwalk2019
CHARLOTTE
Charlotte Farm Days
• Sept. 27: Potluck dinner.
• Sept. 28: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Photographs.
Margaret Woodruff, margaret.woodruff@gmail.com
Dorothy Hill, windytop2@aol.com.
Grange events: ruahswennerfelt@gmail.com
Charlotte Museum and Charlotte Grange Hall.
Charlotte Park & Wildlife Refuge
Park Discovery Day
Sept. 28: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Celebrating open space, nature, birds, vistas and more. Nature scavenger hunt for children, scenic horse-drawn carriage rides, bird walks for kids and adults, tree species education, learn about the his-toric Thorpe Barn. Parking and a shuttle available at Charlotte Central School starting at 9:15 a.m. No parking at top of Refuge. No bikes or dogs. Refreshments and snacks. Register at www.charlottevt.org under the Recreation tab or at Town Hall.
EAST CHARLOTTE
Charlotte Grange #398
Tractor Parade
Oct. 13: 11 a.m. Activities on the Green, open air market, food and craft vendors, music, barnyard animals, free pony rides and children’s games. Rain or shine. 1 p.m. Parade. Spear’s Corner Store, Hinesburg-Charlotte Road. 802-355-4246.
COLCHESTER
Indoor Tag Sale
Our Lady of Grace Church
• Sept. 20: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Sept. 21: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Games, dishes, books, jewelry, small electronics, toys, sports equipment, bake sale, and more, 784 Main St. 878-5987.
Vermont Land Trust
Annual Harvest Celebration
Sept. 21: 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Free, family-friendly event. Goat roast, farm tours, music and a chance to chat with the New American farmers. Parking available along Pine Island Road, but please consider carpooling or biking. More info: vlt.org/harvest. Pine Island is a collaborative farm that offers people who originally came here as refugees space to produce traditional foods such as bitter melon, hog plum, and goat. Pine Island Community Farm, 1029 Pine Island Road.
ESSEX JUNCTION
The Moose Foundation
Vt. Riders Helping Injured Riders
Bruce’s Moose Run Ride
Sept. 22: 10 a.m. Registration. 11 a.m. Ride. 12th annual. No charge for the ride and a BBQ will be held after. Green Mountain Harley-Davidson, 154 Pearl St. 878-4778, greenmtnharley.com.
HINESBURG
Annual Stone Soup Supper
Sept. 28: 6 p.m. Neighbors and friends enjoy the bounty of the season while sharing a community harvest meal. Orga-nized by the Hinesburg Land Trust. Proceeds benefit the Hinesburg Food Shelf. Tickets available during the Fall Festival and at the door. Adults $10. Children over five-years-old, $5.
RICHMOND
Richmond Congregational Church
Chicken Pie Supper
Oct. 2: 4:30 to 8 p.m. 72nd annual. 20 Church St. Adults $12 advance, $13 at door. Age 5 to 12: $6. Up to age 4: free. Take-outs: $12 in advance, $13 at door. 434-2053 (credit or debit card). rccucc.org/events/annual-chicken-pie-supper
ALBANS
Department of State
Vermont Passport Agency
Passport Day
Sept. 21: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring citizenship evidence, recent passport photo, valid photo ID, application (do not pre-sign): travel.state.gov/passports; travel.state.gov/passports/children. Pay by credit card, personal check or money order. 50 S. Main St.
802-527-5925
SHELBURNE
Shelburne Farms
41st Annual Harvest Festival
• Sept. 21: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A full-day celebration of Vermont forest, farm and food traditions. Children’s activities, entertainers, traditional artisans and farm-fresh food. Farm animals, live bird presentations with Outreach for Earth Stewardship and horse-drawn hayrides. $10/adult ($5 Seniors), $5/child. Members and children 2 and under, free.
Orienteering
• Sept 28: Clinic: 9 to 10 a.m. Navigate the courses:10 a.m. to noon. Orienteering is a sport that uses a map and com-pass to find your way across unfamiliar terrain. Beginner, intermediate and advanced courses available. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required for clinic. Member: $5/person; Non-member: $6/person
Terrific Tractors & Other Cool Machines
• Sept. 28 & 29: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check out big farm machines. Climb aboard and pretend you are the farmer for the day. Free with general admission.
Information: shelburnefarms.org/calendar/. 1611 Harbor Road.
SOUTH BURLINGTON
Pedals for Progress
Sept. 21: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local residents Paul Demers and Joanne Heidkamp, in partnership with a group of former Peace Corps volunteers, is marks their 21st year of collecting bikes and sewing machines for international self-help projects. Bring adult or kid bikes (working or in need of repair) and working sewing machines (portable or table mod-els) to the Shaw’s Supermarket parking lot. 570 Shelburne Road. A $10 donation with each item is requested to help pay for overseas shipping expenses.
South Burlington Athletic Hall of Fame
Class of 2019 Induction/Dinner
Sept. 27: 6 to 10 p.m. Location TBA. Tickets must be purchased in advance: alumdev@sbschools.net.
25th Annual Ski & Board Swap
South Burlington High School
Sept. 28: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. First sale of the season! Convert gently used ski and snowboard equipment into cash (sorry, no helmets). Drop off used items Friday, Sept. 27, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Find Nordic and alpine skis, snowboards, new and used kids’ equipment, ski apparel and winter clothes. Must pick up unsold items Sunday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m.-noon.
WINOOSKI
2Creative Community (2C)
“Our Bodies Our Rights”
Sept. 29: 2 to 10 p.m. Fundraiser for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England and Vermont Access to Reproduc-tive Freedom. Visual and performance art, theater, music, silent auction, screening of “Ask for Jane.” Food and cash bar available. $15 adults. Children free. sevendaystickets.com or at door. 110 West Canal St. (102). 2creativecommunity@gmail.com
DANCE
BURLINGTON
Balkan Folk Dancing
Sept. 22: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Taught by Louise Brill and others. Line and circle dances, then intermediate dances, reviews, open request dancing. Beginners welcome. No partner needed. Free first time. $6 donation and snacks for the break welcome. Wear informal, comfortable clothing. Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, 188 N. Prospect St. Enter through back door. 802-540-1020; dance@together.net
EXHIBITS
BURLINGTON
Burlington City Arts Center
Sept. 24: 6-7:30 p.m. Artist Alisa Dworsky discusses the evolution of her newest work and interdisciplinary collabora-tion with filmmaker Bill Ferehawk, Job Site, a multimedia installation. Performance by Vermont Symphony Orchestra percussionist D. Thomas Toner. Free. 865-7166, burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.
MIDDLEBURY
Middlebury College Museum of Art
To Dec. 8: “Votes … For Women?” Vintage photographs, banners, and memorabilia; coincides with 100th anniversary of the campaign to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat-urday and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Closed Mondays and college holidays. 72 Porter Field Road. 443-5007, middle-bury.edu/arts, museum.middlebury.edu.
FILM
BURLINGTON
Vermont International Film Festival
• Sept. 25: “Anthropocene: The Human Epoch.” Tickets available; if sold out, second screening will be added. 660-2600, vtiff.org. Main Street Landing Film House, Third Floor, 60 Lake St.
• Sept. 26: 5:45 p.m. Doors open. Arwen Curry, “The Worlds of Ursula K Le Guin.” Champlain College, Alumni Auditori-um, 375 Maple St. 802-660-2600. vtiff.org.
Burlington City Arts
“Mies on Scene”
Sept. 25: 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Burlington City Arts hosts 2018 film directed by Pep Martín & Xavi Cam-preciós, Spain, 57 minutes. “Mies on Scene” is the story of a building that changed the history of architecture, the Bar-celona Pavilion, constructed in 1929 and subsequently reconstructed in 1986. Free. Contois Auditorium, 149 Church St.
KIDS
BURLINGTON
University of Vermont
VTeen 4-H Science Pathways Café
• Sept. 25: Registration deadline: sept2019cafe.eventbrite.com
• Sept. 28: 5 to 7 p.m. Students in grades 7 to 12. Free pizza and drinks. Mansfield Dining Room, Dudley Davis Center.
extension/youth/announcements.
Burlington City Arts Center
Family Art Saturday
Sept. 28: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Drop-in. Create original work inspired by BCA’s current exhibitions. Free and open to the pub-lic. 865-7166, burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.
SHELBURNE
Charlotte-Shelburne
Cub Scout Pack 607
Tuesday meetings: 6 to 7 p.m. Age 5 to 11 and their adults. Learn camping and hiking skills. Annual dues. All Souls Inter-faith Gathering, 291 Bostwick Farm Road. Contact Liz Carney: 922-4445, packcomchairpack607@gmail.com
MEETINGS
BURLINGTON
Mother Up! Burlington
Third Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. Mother Up!: Families Rise Up for Climate Action is a project of 350VT bringing together families to talk about the tough realities of climate change and to participate in the transition to a healthier and safer world. Meeting location rotates to different homes. motherupbtv@350vt.org.
SOUTH BURLINGTON
Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Group
Sept. 24: 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Starting Octo-ber, group meets every fourth Tuesday of the month. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Resi-dence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Road.
WILLISTON
Adult Survivors of Suicide Loss of Williston
Sept. 19, and third Thursdays: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
New support group; work through grief in safe, respectful environment. Joanna, 777-5244, joanna.colevt@gmail.com;
Maria, 879-9576, mariagrindle@msn.com (leave message; will set up mutually acceptable time to talk).
MUSEUMS
BURLINGTON
ECHO
Leahy Center for Lake Champlain
Sept. 25: RSVP for Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab Exhibit, Member Preview Party (Sept. 28, 9 to 10 p.m.) 1 College St. 864-1848, echovermont.org
Fleming Museum
University of Vermont
Sept. 27: “Resist! Insist! Persist!” opens. 4:30 p.m. Pre-Opening Curatorial Tours (replacing canceled Sabra Field talk). 5:30 to 7 p.m. Fall 2019 Opening Reception. Cash bar, hors d’oeuvres, music.
Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: noon to 4 p.m. $3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 and under free.
61 Colchester Ave. uvm.edu/~fleming/
FERRISBURGH
Rokeby Museum
• Current: “Free & Safe: The Underground Railroad in Vermont,” multi-media exhibit.
• Sept. 22: 3 p.m. Dr. Emily Bernard, “Black is the Body: Stories from My Grandmother’s Time, and Mine.” Programs free for members; $5 program only. Guided Tours: Friday to Monday and by appointment. Daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 27. $10 adults, $5 children. 90-acre historic site. 4334 Route 7. 877-3406, info@rokeby.org, rokeby.org.
MUSIC
CHARLOTTE
Charlotte Grange #398
Friday Night at the Grange
Third Tuesday: 7 p.m. Acoustic Open Mic (third Tuesday of month). Sign up: Mike Walker, mjwalker@gmavt.net
SHELBURNE
The Zeichner Trio
Sept. 21: Shelburne Farm Harvest Festival, Harbor Road. shelburnefarms.org.
St. Catherine of Sienna Church
Concert by Dr. William Tortolano
Sept. 29: 3 p.m. The historic pipe organ at St. Catherine of Siena Church will be the centerpiece of a concert by Dr. Wil-liam Tortolano, professor emeritus, St. Michael’s College. The Vermont Gregorian Chant Schola; St. Michael’s College student actor Caleb Roman; Shakespearian readings by William Walton; Vermont composed hymns. Free; optional free will offering appreciated. 72 Church St. Mark Tarnacki, 802-654-2795
Sept. 21, 9 a.m., UVM Dudley H. Davis Center, 590 Main St., Burlington
The Northern New England Chapter of the ALS Association hosts its annual event to unite and fundraise for those liv-ing with ALS. Each year, fundraising through the walk drives bold and urgent innovation as participants march together toward a cure for ALS. Walk to Defeat ALS draws people of all ages and athletic abilities coming together to honor a loved one with the disease, to remember those who’ve passed and to show their support for the cause. Registration begins at 9 a.m., ceremony follows at 10 a.m. Walk begins at 10:30 a.m. Barbecue after walk. Register and/or volun-teer: alsanne.org.
OUTDOORS
ADDISON
Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department
Snake Mountain Fall Hawk Migration
Sept. 22: 1 to 3 p.m. Join biologists Doug Morin and Toni Mikula on top of Snake Mtn. to look for migrating raptors. Hike at your own pace. Biologists will be set up on the summit from 1 to 3 p.m. with spotting scopes and binoculars and will help you identify raptors aloft in their annual fall movements. Free. Register at vtfishandwildlife.com/calendar. Rain date Sept. 22. Snake Mountain Wildlife Management Area,
HINESBURG
LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest Public Walk
Sept. 28: 10 a.m. to noon. Meet at LHTF parking area, Gilman Road. Dress for weather. Bring picnic lunch. Ethan Tap-per, Chittenden County Forester (585-9099, ethan.tapper@vermont.gov); Will Dunkley, Trout Lily Forestry Services: invasive species (ends 2 p.m.) Free.
2019 Management Plan: hinesburg.org/lhtf/. Comments to townforest@hinesburg.org or at Hinesburg Town Forest Committee meeting, second Thursday, 7 p.m., Hinesburg Town Hall.
SHELBURNE
Shelburne Farms
Draft Animal-Power Field Days
Oct. 4 to 6: Seventh annual. “The World of Draft Animal-Power.” Tours, demonstrations, music, entertainment, kids’ activities, obstacle course, raffle (online and at event). Breeding. Barn. Pre-register for intensive workshops. dapnet-info@gmail.com. Volunteers and information: draftanimalpower.org; Erin Lorentz, 802-747-7900.
TALKS
COLCHESTER
Vermont Genealogy Library
Sept. 28: Marcie Crocker, “Using the Family History Library: familysearch.org.” Dupont Hall, Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave. 310-9285, vtgenlib.org.
MIDDLEBURY
Middlebury College
“Theft at the Gardner”
Sept. 27: 12:15 p.m. Antony Amore, security expert, investigator, and bestselling author, speaks about art theft, a mul-ti-billion-dollar per year illicit industry. Free. Mahaney Arts Center, Dance Theater. 802-443-3168, middlebury.edu/arts
SHELBURNE
Shelburne Farms Coach Barn
“China in Another Time: A Personal Story”
Oct. 6: 4 to 6 p.m. Celebrating publication of Claire Lintilhac’s memoir. Weybridge author Doug Wilhelm. Coach Barn. Free. Hardcover and paperbacks available. Free; pre-register at eventbrite.com
SOUTH BURLINGTON
Education & Enrichment for Everyone (EEE)
Fall Speaker Series (Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m.)
• Sept. 20: “Abolitionists, Artists and Farmers: How the Legacy of Rokeby Museum Continues to Be Meaningful To-day,” Catherine Brooks, Director, Rokeby Museum.
• Sept. 27: “Migration, Money and Memory: The Importance of Global Cities in the World Economy – from London and New York to Delhi and Dubai.” Pablo Bose, Associate Professor of Geography, Director of Global and Regional Studies Program, University of Vermont.
Nondenominational, nonprofit. $5 at door, $45 membership (free admission to series). Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St.
eeevermont.org; Dorothy Lovering, 802-658-6554, vtodyssey@comcast.net.
Burlington Garden Club
Sept. 24: 1 p.m. Lauren Layn, Outreach Coordinator, Chittenden Solid Waste’s Community, “Options for Keeping Food Scraps Out of the Landfill.” Free. bgcvt.org. Faith United First Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St.
WILLISTON
Ecuador: Birding Adventures from Amazonia to the Galapagos
Green Mountain Audubon Society
Sept. 19: 6:30 p.m. Fernando Corrada, a well-known photographer and wildlife enthusiast in Vermont, shares stories about birding in Ecuador, including his superb wildlife and landscape photographs. Free and open to the public; dona-tions always appreciated. Dorothy Alling Library, Route 2 in Williston village. Free parking on site. https://greenmountainaudubon.org
THEATER
BURLINGTON
Comedy & Crepes
Brett Johnson: “Poly-Theist”
Sept. 23: 7:30 p.m. Doors. 8 to 9:30 p.m. Three weeks. Comedy solo show about polyamory, faith and KFC. 60 Lake St. whatbrett@gmail.com, 617-485-7628. $10 suggested donation. Reservations: polytheistvt.eventbrite.com. The Skinny Pancake, 60 Lake St.