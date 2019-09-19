Local Vermont State Police crime briefs

Police: Shelburne man doing 103 mph on I-89

A Shelburne man riding a motorcycle was recently stopped by state police on Interstate 89 after police said they measured his speed at 103 mph.

On Aug. 30 at 8:50 a.m., Manuel Urrutia Llona, 23, was headed northbound in the 65 mph zone in Williston. Police stopped him near the Whale’s Tails sculpture in South Burlington, according to Trooper Bradley Miller in a news release.

Llona was charged with Negligent Operation and was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden Superior Court, Criminal Division, on Oct. 22, police said.

Shelburne woman charged with DUI in Williston

State police said Casey Wedge, age 38, of Shelburne, was stopped on Vermont Route 2A on Sept. 6 in Williston and charged with Driving Under the Influence.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m., state police said. Wedge was taken to the Williston state police barracks and issued a citation to appear in Chittenden Superior Court, Criminal Division, on Sept. 26, police said.